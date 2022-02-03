Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Kansas City Mavericks;6:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
Adams State at BHSU;7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Adams State at BHSU;5:30 p.m.
College Track and Field
Bison Open (NDSU);11 a.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Yellowstone Quake;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Kadoka at Wall;2 p.m.
Oelrichs at Crazy Horse;3 p.m.
Hill City at Lakota Tech;4 p.m.
Edgemont at Newell;5 p.m.
Takini at Wakpala;5 p.m.
Lower Brule at Flandreau Indian;PPD
Sully Buttes at Potter County;7 p.m.
Chardon(NE) at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.
LMC Tournament
First Round
Tiospaye Topa at Harding County;6 p.m.
McIntosh at Lemmon;6 p.m.
Bison at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
Dupree at Faith;6 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Edgemont at Newell;1 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Wall;2 p.m.
Oelrichs at Crazy Horse;3 p.m.
Lower Brule at Flandreau Indian;4:30 p.m.
Takini at Wakpala;5 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Potter County;5:30 p.m.
Tripp-Delmont/Armour at Marty;5:30 p.m.
Bennett County at St. Francis Indian;6 p.m.
Winner at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Brandon Valley at RC Central;6:30 p.m.
O'Gorman at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
State Qualifier Meet (Sioux Falls);3 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Hill City/Custer/Philip Area/Hot Springs Quad;4 p.m.
Warner-NW/Potter Co./Ipswich-Bowdle/Britton-Hecla Quad;4 p.m.
Lyman/Bennett County/Groton Area/Marion-Freeman Quad;5 p.m.