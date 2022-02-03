 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Kansas City Mavericks;6:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

Adams State at BHSU;7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Adams State at BHSU;5:30 p.m.

College Track and Field

Bison Open (NDSU);11 a.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands Sabres at Yellowstone Quake;7:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Kadoka at Wall;2 p.m.

Oelrichs at Crazy Horse;3 p.m.

Hill City at Lakota Tech;4 p.m.

Edgemont at Newell;5 p.m.

Takini at Wakpala;5 p.m.

Lower Brule at Flandreau Indian;PPD

Sully Buttes at Potter County;7 p.m.

Chardon(NE) at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.

LMC Tournament

First Round

Tiospaye Topa at Harding County;6 p.m.

McIntosh at Lemmon;6 p.m.

Bison at Timber Lake;6 p.m.

Dupree at Faith;6 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Edgemont at Newell;1 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Wall;2 p.m.

Oelrichs at Crazy Horse;3 p.m.

Lower Brule at Flandreau Indian;4:30 p.m.

Takini at Wakpala;5 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Potter County;5:30 p.m.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour at Marty;5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at St. Francis Indian;6 p.m.

Winner at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Brandon Valley at RC Central;6:30 p.m.

O'Gorman at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

State Qualifier Meet (Sioux Falls);3 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Hill City/Custer/Philip Area/Hot Springs Quad;4 p.m.

Warner-NW/Potter Co./Ipswich-Bowdle/Britton-Hecla Quad;4 p.m.

Lyman/Bennett County/Groton Area/Marion-Freeman Quad;5 p.m.

