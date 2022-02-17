Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Norfolk Admirals;5:30 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Yellowstone Quake at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.
College Track & Field;Time
Stinger Open (BHSU);4:30 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Spearfish at Harrisburg (Sanford Pentagon);1:45 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Crow Creek;2 p.m.
Pine Ridge at McLaughlin;2:30 p.m.
Wakpala at Crazy Horse;3 p.m.
Lyman at Kadoka Area;3 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Timber Lake;5 p.m.
Faith at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.
White River at Philip;5:30 p.m.
Hill City at Wall;6 p.m.
Winner at Mobridge-Pollock;6 p.m.
Huron at RC Central;7 p.m.
Mitchell at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at Bennett County;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Lyman at Kadoka Area;2 p.m.
Timber Lake at McIntosh;2 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Crow Creek;2 p.m.
Pine Ridge at McLaughlin;2:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Harrisburg;3 p.m.
Winner at Mobridge-Pollock;4:30 p.m.
White River at New Underwood;5 p.m.
Bennett County at Jones County;5:30 p.m.
Wakpala at Crazy Horse;6 p.m.
RC Stevens at Mitchell (Corn Palace);6 p.m.
RC Central at Huron;6 p.m.
Highmore-Harrold at Potter County;6:45 p.m.
Faith at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.