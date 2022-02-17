 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Norfolk Admirals;5:30 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Yellowstone Quake at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.

College Track & Field;Time

Stinger Open (BHSU);4:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Spearfish at Harrisburg (Sanford Pentagon);1:45 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Crow Creek;2 p.m.

Pine Ridge at McLaughlin;2:30 p.m.

Wakpala at Crazy Horse;3 p.m.

Lyman at Kadoka Area;3 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Timber Lake;5 p.m.

Faith at Belle Fourche;5:30 p.m.

White River at Philip;5:30 p.m.

Hill City at Wall;6 p.m.

Winner at Mobridge-Pollock;6 p.m.

Huron at RC Central;7 p.m.

Mitchell at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Hot Springs;7:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at Bennett County;7:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Lyman at Kadoka Area;2 p.m.

Timber Lake at McIntosh;2 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Crow Creek;2 p.m.

Pine Ridge at McLaughlin;2:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Harrisburg;3 p.m.

Winner at Mobridge-Pollock;4:30 p.m.

White River at New Underwood;5 p.m.

Bennett County at Jones County;5:30 p.m.

Wakpala at Crazy Horse;6 p.m.

RC Stevens at Mitchell (Corn Palace);6 p.m.

RC Central at Huron;6 p.m.

Highmore-Harrold at Potter County;6:45 p.m.

Faith at Belle Fourche;7 p.m.

