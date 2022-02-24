 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Friday's Local Sports Schedule

  • 0

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

RC Rush at Tulsa Oilers;6:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

Colorado Christian at BHSU;7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

Colorado Christian at BHSU;5:30 p.m.

College Track and Field;Time

NCAA Division II Indoor Championships;9 a.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Gillette Wild at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Pine Ridge at Marty;4 p.m.

Bennett County at Oelrichs;4:30 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Wakpala;4:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Belle Fourche at Mobridge-Pollock;5 p.m.

Takini at Dupree;5 p.m.

Faith at Wall;5 p.m.

Harding County JV at Bison;5:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Jones County;5:30 p.m.

White River at Lyman;5:30 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.

Philip at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.

RC Christian at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.

SF Lincoln at RC Central;8 p.m.

SF Washington at RC Stevens;8 p.m.

Yankton at Spearfish;8 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

SF Lincoln at RC Central;6:30 p.m.

SF Washington at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.

Yankton at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

State Wrestling Tournament (Sioux Falls);9 a.m.

High School Hockey;Time

Rushmore Thunder at Huron All Stars;6 p.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

Your Two Cents for Feb. 18

I'm so tired of parents thinking they know more about what to teach than the educators. If you don't like what and how the schools teach, home…

Watch Now: Related Video

Trudeau to Ukraine: 'We are standing with you'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News