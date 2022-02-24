Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Tulsa Oilers;6:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
Colorado Christian at BHSU;7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
Colorado Christian at BHSU;5:30 p.m.
College Track and Field;Time
NCAA Division II Indoor Championships;9 a.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Gillette Wild at Badlands Sabres;7:05 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Pine Ridge at Marty;4 p.m.
Bennett County at Oelrichs;4:30 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Wakpala;4:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Mobridge-Pollock;5 p.m.
Takini at Dupree;5 p.m.
Faith at Wall;5 p.m.
Harding County JV at Bison;5:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Jones County;5:30 p.m.
White River at Lyman;5:30 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Stanley County;5:30 p.m.
Philip at Kadoka Area;6 p.m.
RC Christian at Hot Springs;6:30 p.m.
SF Lincoln at RC Central;8 p.m.
SF Washington at RC Stevens;8 p.m.
Yankton at Spearfish;8 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
SF Lincoln at RC Central;6:30 p.m.
SF Washington at RC Stevens;6:30 p.m.
Yankton at Spearfish;6:30 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
State Wrestling Tournament (Sioux Falls);9 a.m.
High School Hockey;Time
Rushmore Thunder at Huron All Stars;6 p.m.