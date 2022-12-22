Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
RC Rush at Wichita Thunder;6:05 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dozens of semis fill in space in and around truck stops near Box Elder, the last exit before the closure of Interstate 90 due to severe winter weather this week.
Two men are missing after an off-road vehicle apparently drove into open water on the icy Keyhole Reservoir. A second vehicle had earlier fallen through the ice.
Police in South Dakota are investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl. Police in Mitchell, South Dakota say the couple had driven a U-haul trailer with a coffin containing the body of the girl, who had been adopted by the woman arrested. The couple had informed the Davison County Coroner that they were traveling from Airway Heights, Washington to Pine Ridge in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports both were charged with failing to notify law enforcement of the death of child. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
“If there’s one thing about people in South Dakota, it’s that life is hard—life is challenging, and whining about it doesn’t help. It’s about how do you do the work?"
As a program, Red Cloud girls basketball is no stranger to Lakota Nation Invitational championships, winners of six titles, and entered the 20…
With frigid temperatures expected in the coming days, some school districts in Western South Dakota have canceled school and opted to begin winter break early.
As winter weather, frigid cold and fierce winds struck Rapid City, the city-county emergency alert system incorrectly sent out a no travel advisory from the police department just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"Fourty-four years was enough. It was time. You just know when it's time," Sheriff Thom told the Journal on Monday. He will retire in January after more than a decade.
Blizzard, cold and white-out conditions converged on South Dakota Wednesday forcing the state to close a portion of Interstate 90 outside Rapid City for the second time this month.
As winter weather, frigid cold and fierce winds struck Rapid City, the city-county emergency alert system incorrectly sent out a no travel advisory from the police department just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.