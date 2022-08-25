 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's Local Sports Schedule

100821-stm-007.JPG (copy)

St. Thomas More quarterback Lee Neugebauer throws a pass as Logan Hilt (70) blocks Belle Fourche's Gunnar Geib in an Oct. 9, 2021 game at St. Thomas More High School.

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

All Times Mountain

Men's College Soccer;Time

SD Mines at St. Cloud State;6 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

SD Mines vs. Saint Martin's (Billings, Mont.);9 a.m.

BHSU vs. Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.);11 a.m.

SD Mines vs. MSU Moorhead (Billings, Mont.);3 p.m.

High School Football;Time

Crazy Horse at Omaha Nation (Macy, Neb.);1:30 p.m.

Jones County at Sunshine Bible Acad.;1:30 p.m.

Gayville-Volin at Colome;5 p.m.

White River at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Douglas;6 p.m.

Lyman at New Underwood;6 p.m.

Oelrichs at Pine Ridge;6 p.m.

Spearfish at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Harding Co./Bison at Kadoka Area;6:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Timber Lake;6 p.m.

Wagner at Winner;6 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Dupree;7 p.m.

Newell at Faith;7 p.m.

Wall at Philip;7 p.m.

High School Cross Country;Time

Douglas Early Bird Meet;9 a.m.

Winner Invite;9 a.m.

Boys High School Golf;Time

Huron Invitational (Broadland Creek GC);9 a.m.

Boys High School Soccer;Time

Yankton at Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood;3 p.m.

SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;5 p.m.

James Valley Christian at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

SF Jefferson at RC Central;7 p.m.

Spearfish at O'Gorman;7 p.m.

Girls High School Soccer;Time

St. Thomas More at Dakota Valley;3 p.m.

SF Jefferson at RC Central;5 p.m.

Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at Yankton;5 p.m.

Spearfish at O'Gorman;5 p.m.

Belle Fourche at West Central;5 p.m.

SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Girls High School Tennis;Time

Pierre T.F. Riggs at RC Stevens;2 p.m.

Brandon Valley at St. Thomas More;2:30 p.m.

Mitchell at RC Christian;4:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Sturgis at Mitchell;4 p.m.

RC Central at Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.

RC Stevens at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.

