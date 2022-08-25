Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Men's College Soccer;Time
SD Mines at St. Cloud State;6 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
SD Mines vs. Saint Martin's (Billings, Mont.);9 a.m.
BHSU vs. Rockhurst (Kansas City, Mo.);11 a.m.
SD Mines vs. MSU Moorhead (Billings, Mont.);3 p.m.
High School Football;Time
Crazy Horse at Omaha Nation (Macy, Neb.);1:30 p.m.
Jones County at Sunshine Bible Acad.;1:30 p.m.
Gayville-Volin at Colome;5 p.m.
White River at Bennett Co.;5:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Douglas;6 p.m.
Lyman at New Underwood;6 p.m.
Oelrichs at Pine Ridge;6 p.m.
Spearfish at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Harding Co./Bison at Kadoka Area;6:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Timber Lake;6 p.m.
Wagner at Winner;6 p.m.
Lemmon/McIntosh at Dupree;7 p.m.
Newell at Faith;7 p.m.
Wall at Philip;7 p.m.
High School Cross Country;Time
Douglas Early Bird Meet;9 a.m.
Winner Invite;9 a.m.
Boys High School Golf;Time
Huron Invitational (Broadland Creek GC);9 a.m.
Boys High School Soccer;Time
Yankton at Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood;3 p.m.
SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;5 p.m.
James Valley Christian at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
SF Jefferson at RC Central;7 p.m.
Spearfish at O'Gorman;7 p.m.
Girls High School Soccer;Time
St. Thomas More at Dakota Valley;3 p.m.
SF Jefferson at RC Central;5 p.m.
Douglas/RC Christian/New Underwood at Yankton;5 p.m.
Spearfish at O'Gorman;5 p.m.
Belle Fourche at West Central;5 p.m.
SF Roosevelt at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
Girls High School Tennis;Time
Pierre T.F. Riggs at RC Stevens;2 p.m.
Brandon Valley at St. Thomas More;2:30 p.m.
Mitchell at RC Christian;4:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Sturgis at Mitchell;4 p.m.
RC Central at Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.
RC Stevens at Pierre T.F. Riggs;6 p.m.