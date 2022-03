Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Utah Grizzlies at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

RMAC Tournament

Semifinals

UC Colorado Springs at BHSU;7:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Region 8A Tournament

Final Round

No. 5 Custer at No. 1 St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

No. 6 Hill City at No. 2 RC Christian;6 p.m.

Region 7A Tournament

Final Round

No. 4 Todd County at No. 1 Lakota Tech;6 p.m.

No. 3 Little Wound at No. 2 Red Cloud;6 p.m.

Region 6A Tournament

Final Round

No. 4 Mobridge-Pollock at No. 1 Winner;5 p.m.

No. 3 Chamberlain at No. 2 Stanley County;5:30 p.m.

Region 8B Tournament

Final Round

No. 3 Faith at No. 2 Harding County;6 p.m.

No. 4 Lemmon at No. 1 Timber Lake;TBD

Region 7B Tournament

Final Round

No. 3 Philip at No. 2 Lyman;5 p.m.

No. 4 Wall at No. 1 White River;6 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Class AA SoDak 16

No. 14 Spearfish at No. 3 Brandon Valley;5 p.m.

No. 13 Brookings at No. 4 RC Stevens;6 p.m.

No. 12 Watertown at No. 5 RC Central;6 p.m.

Girls High School Hockey;Time

Varsity State Tournament

No. 8 Rushmore Thunder vs. No. 1 SF Flyers (Aberdeen);4:30 p.m.

