Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Men's College Soccer;Time
Colorado Mesa at SD Mines;2 p.m.
Women's College Soccer;Time
Westminster at BHSU;3 p.m.
Women's College Volleyball;Time
Fort Lewis as SD Mines;7 p.m.
Western Colorado at BHSU;7 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Helena Bighorns;7:05 p.m.
High School Football;Time
Winnebago, Neb. at Red Cloud;1 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Bennett Co.;2 p.m.
Flandreau Indian at Crazy Horse;2 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Marty;3 p.m.
Lower Brule at Omaha Nation, Neb.;3 p.m.
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn at RC Christian;5 p.m.
Lemmon/McIntosh at Lyman;5 p.m.
Todd Co. at Standing Rock, ND;6 p.m.
Sioux Falls Christian at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.
O'Gorman at RC Central;6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Dell Rapids;6 p.m.
Colome at Hanson;6 p.m.
Bon Homme at Gregory;6 p.m.
Hot Springs at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
Winner at Mount Vernon/Plankinton;6 p.m.
Faith at Stanley Co.;6 p.m.
Pine Ridge at St. Francis Indian;6 p.m.
Spearfish at Watertown;6 p.m.
Philip at White River;6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at New Underwood;7 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis;7 p.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Newell at Dupree;5 p.m.
RC Central at Brandon Valley;6 p.m.
RC Stevens at O'Gorman;6 p.m.