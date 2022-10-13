 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's Local Sports Schedule

Matt Gade

All Times Mountain

Men's College Soccer;Time

Colorado Mesa at SD Mines;2 p.m.

Women's College Soccer;Time

Westminster at BHSU;3 p.m.

Women's College Volleyball;Time

Fort Lewis as SD Mines;7 p.m.

Western Colorado at BHSU;7 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands Sabres at Helena Bighorns;7:05 p.m.

High School Football;Time

Winnebago, Neb. at Red Cloud;1 p.m.

Kimball/White Lake at Bennett Co.;2 p.m.

Flandreau Indian at Crazy Horse;2 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Marty;3 p.m.

Lower Brule at Omaha Nation, Neb.;3 p.m.

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn at RC Christian;5 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Lyman;5 p.m.

Todd Co. at Standing Rock, ND;6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Christian at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Lead-Deadwood;6 p.m.

O'Gorman at RC Central;6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Dell Rapids;6 p.m.

Colome at Hanson;6 p.m.

Bon Homme at Gregory;6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

Winner at Mount Vernon/Plankinton;6 p.m.

Faith at Stanley Co.;6 p.m.

Pine Ridge at St. Francis Indian;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Watertown;6 p.m.

Philip at White River;6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at New Underwood;7 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis;7 p.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Newell at Dupree;5 p.m.

RC Central at Brandon Valley;6 p.m.

RC Stevens at O'Gorman;6 p.m.

