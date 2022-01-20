 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Idaho Steelheads at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Badlands Sabres at Great Falls Americans;7:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Crazy Horse at Marty;2 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Jones County;2:30 p.m.

Lower Brule at Flandreau Indian;3 p.m.

Custer at Hill City;6:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Huron at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Mitchell at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Philip at Bennett County;7 p.m.

RC Central at Brookings;7 p.m.

RC Stevens at Watertown;7 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Kadoka Area at Jones County;2:30 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Marty;3 p.m.

Lower Brule at Flandreau Indian;3 p.m.

Bennett County at Burke;3:30 p.m.

RC Stevens at Watertown;5 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Hot Springs;5:30 p.m.

RC Central at Brookings;5:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Mitchell;6 p.m.

Spearfish at Huron;6 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Winner/Philip/Parker/KWLPG Quadrangular;4 p.m.

