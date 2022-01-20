Friday's Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Idaho Steelheads at RC Rush;7:05 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Badlands Sabres at Great Falls Americans;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Crazy Horse at Marty;2 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Jones County;2:30 p.m.
Lower Brule at Flandreau Indian;3 p.m.
Custer at Hill City;6:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Huron at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Mitchell at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Philip at Bennett County;7 p.m.
RC Central at Brookings;7 p.m.
RC Stevens at Watertown;7 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Kadoka Area at Jones County;2:30 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Marty;3 p.m.
Lower Brule at Flandreau Indian;3 p.m.
Bennett County at Burke;3:30 p.m.
RC Stevens at Watertown;5 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Hot Springs;5:30 p.m.
RC Central at Brookings;5:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Mitchell;6 p.m.
Spearfish at Huron;6 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Winner/Philip/Parker/KWLPG Quadrangular;4 p.m.