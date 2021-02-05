Friday's Prep Basketball Scores

BOYS
Avon 50, Bon Homme 40
Belle Fourche 61, Douglas 60
Bridgewater-Emery 52, Gayville-Volin 37
Brookings 52, Rapid City Stevens 45
Chamberlain 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51
Colome 74, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 56
Custer 57, Hot Springs 50
Ethan 66, Kimball/White Lake 43
Florence/Henry 70, Tri-State 38
Garretson 47, McCook Central/Montrose 46
Hamlin 55, Redfield 53
Irene-Wakonda 54, Centerville 53
Kadoka Area 54, Wall 30
Mitchell 61, Sturgis Brown 34
New Underwood 57, Edgemont 50
Parkston 67, Gregory 35
Potter County 67, Sully Buttes 37
Rapid City Christian 57, Chadron, Neb. 43
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 63, Aberdeen Central 52
Sisseton 62, Webster 19
Spearfish 51, Huron 48
Tiospa Zina Tribal 64, Deuel 49
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 77, Marty Indian 51
Vermillion 62, Lennox 32
Viborg-Hurley 79, Freeman Academy/Marion 49
Warner 42, Langford 35
Watertown 64, Rapid City Central 62
LMC Tournament
Semifinal
Faith 57, Harding County 40
Timber Lake 62, Lemmon 57
GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, OT
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49, Colome 39
Belle Fourche 51, Douglas 15
Bridgewater-Emery 57, Gayville-Volin 22
Colman-Egan 53, Estelline/Hendricks 40
Custer 58, Hot Springs 43
DeSmet 50, Elkton-Lake Benton 34
Deubrook 53, Arlington 33
Ethan 52, Kimball/White Lake 34
Flandreau 69, Sioux Valley 43
Florence/Henry 72, Tri-State 35
Howard 62, Canistota 39
Huron 42, Spearfish 37
Milbank 65, Britton-Hecla 25
Mitchell 60, Sturgis Brown 43
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 60, Chamberlain 41
Parkston 64, Gregory 33
Rapid City Central 41, Watertown 32
Rapid City Christian 52, Chadron, Neb. 27
Rapid City Stevens 58, Brookings 31
St. Thomas More 67, Winner 63
Sully Buttes 61, Potter County 25
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Marty Indian 47
Viborg-Hurley 72, Freeman Academy/Marion 22
Wall 52, Kadoka Area 40
West Central 65, Madison 36
Wilmot 44, Great Plains Lutheran 38