Friday's State Wrestling Results

WRESTLEBACK 2

Jack Kratz (VERM) 28-6 won by major decision over Tanner VanScoy (RCS) 20-14 (MD 13-3); Samuel Calvert (ABC) 31-13 won by fall over Leyton Raffety (MILB) 21-21 (Fall 4:39); Ryan Hirschkorn (HARR) 42-6 won by fall over Wyatt Nielsen (WCEN) 16-14 (Fall 2:30); Landin Winter (RCC) 22-11 won by fall over Brayden Gee (DELL) 18-5 (Fall 4:28).

A-182

FINALS: Gavin Gulbranson (HARR) 44-2 vs. Tyson Lien (HUR) 34-1

SEMIFINALS

Gavin Gulbranson (HARR) 44-2 won by fall over Dominic Tucker (BRVA) 25-7 (Fall 2:32); Tyson Lien (HUR) 34-1 won by major decision over Joe VanOverschelde (MIT) 34-6 (MD 10-2).

QUARTERFINALS

Gavin Gulbranson (HARR) 43-2 won by fall over Gavin Stotts (PIER) 25-12 (Fall 2:31); Dominic Tucker (BRVA) 25-6 won by fall over Hunter Stambach (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 24-5 (Fall 1:47); Joe VanOverschelde (MIT) 34-5 won by major decision over Nolan Archer (BRO) 25-8 (MD 13-1); Tyson Lien (HUR) 33-1 won by tech fall over Tyler Rudebusch (WTN) 14-5 (TF-1.5 4:11 (15-0)).

WRESTLEBACK 1