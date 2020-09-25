Froese re-signs with the Rush

Froese was claimed by the Rush via waivers from the Newfoundland Growlers in March of the 2019-20 campaign. However, he did not play with the team due to the cancellation of the season. Before joining the team, the 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman appeared in 20 games with the defending Kelly Cup champions and earned four assists along with a +15 rating. Prior to joining Newfoundland, he began the season with the SPHL’s Pensacola Ice Flyers and earned a goal and five points along with a +7 rating in 21 games

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Rapid City Rush, a first class organization,” Froese said.. “I feel like my best attribute on the ice is my skating ability. I use that to fill a two-way role on the blue line. I like chipping in offensively, but understand the responsibility being a defenseman carries with it in my own zone. My expectation for next season, both personally and as a team, is to be prepared. I can’t wait to see what this team has in store for this season as we battle to win the Kelly Cup.”