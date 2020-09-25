Froese re-signs with the Rush

The Rapid City Rush have rsigned defenseman Kyle Froese for the 2020-21 season.
Froese was claimed by the Rush via waivers from the Newfoundland Growlers in March of the 2019-20 campaign. However, he did not play with the team due to the cancellation of the season. Before joining the team, the 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman appeared in 20 games with the defending Kelly Cup champions and earned four assists along with a +15 rating. Prior to joining Newfoundland, he began the season with the SPHL’s Pensacola Ice Flyers and earned a goal and five points along with a +7 rating in 21 games
“I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Rapid City Rush, a first class organization,” Froese said.. “I feel like my best attribute on the ice is my skating ability. I use that to fill a two-way role on the blue line. I like chipping in offensively, but understand the responsibility being a defenseman carries with it in my own zone. My expectation for next season, both personally and as a team, is to be prepared. I can’t wait to see what this team has in store for this season as we battle to win the Kelly Cup.”
BHSU golf to host Yellow Jacket Classic
The Black Hills State University women's golf team is set to host the Yellow Jacket Fall Classic Monday and Tuesday at the Spearfish Country Club.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off an eighth-place finish at Swam Memorial, in Colorado. Leading the way in Colorado was Junior Jade Burr coming in 27th. Ashtyn Swigart placed 34th and Nicole Klungness finished in 43rd. Rounding out the squad were Jocelyn Olson and Mycah Wainscott placing 57th and 60th.
Three teams will be competing at the Yellow Jacket Fall Classic including Black Hills State, South Dakota Mines and Chadron State.
Teams will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start Monday morning.
