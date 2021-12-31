From new teams and arenas to losing streaks snapped and champions crowned, 2021 was a year of firsts for Black Hills sports

With the ups and downs and unknowns of the COVID-19 pandemic headlining news around the world this year, it might go unrecognized the level of growth and development Rapid City saw in 2021, which pertained highly to local sports.

To say it was a year of firsts is to be cliche, of course, but when you look at the biggest events and news stories of the Black Hills sports landscape in 2021, it’s hard to argue it wasn’t. State-of-the-art venues opened, new local teams were announced and several feats were accomplished by high school programs that hadn’t been done in years.

Continue reading for a breakdown of the Rapid City Journal’s local sports stories that defined 2021.

Champions crowned

No sports-stories-of-the-year list would be complete without mentioning the athletes and teams that claimed championships. West River isn’t known to be the mecca of high school state championships, so when it’s done, it’s significant.

Ella Hancock, the Rapid City Christian senior, dominated competition in girls tennis this fall en route to claiming back-to-back state titles in both the singles and doubles draw of the top flights in Class A. Rapid City Stevens, meanwhile, edged Harrisburg to secure the Class AA team championship, its first in 15 years.

White River girls basketball, equipped with Class B Player of the Year Caelyn Valandra-Prue, made a run at state and won the Class B championship for the first time in program history. Haleigh Timmer, another basketball player who took her talents to South Dakota State, was named 2021 Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year after her senior season with St. Thomas More.

Local athletes also claimed titles at the cross country championships this fall, where Stevens and Custer won team titles, while Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson broke the meet record to win the Class A individual title and Bison’s Lane Krautschun claimed the Class B individual title.

And of course none could forget the blistering season for the Winner football team, which reached The Dome for the third consecutive year and won back-to-back Class 11B championships to cap off its second straight undefeated season.

At the college level, the Black Hills State women’s basketball team was awarded the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championship after the title game was declared a no contest due to COVID-19 issues. Despite this, the Yellow Jackets still upset the No. 2 and No. 3-seeded schools in the tournament to reach the final.

New venues open their doors

Two new venues in Rapid City began hosting sports events this year.

Summit Arena, the 250,000-square foot, 10,000-seat stadium that cost $130 million to build, was completed as an extension of The Monument and hosted the high school volleyball championships, all three classes, in November, and the Lakota Nation Invitational earlier this month, which made a triumphant return after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Summit Arena will also host the Class A boys basketball tournament in March 2022.

The finishing touches were put on the new home for American Legion Post 22 baseball, and in June, Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark opened its gates. With an artificial turf field, the ballpark, sometimes still referred to as ‘The Fitz,’ hosted several tournaments over the summer and will serve as the venue of the next summer’s state tournament.

Brand new teams established in Rapid City

When the Missoula Bruins were shopping around for the city to move to, they didn’t have to go far. The junior hockey team, a member of the North American Tier III Hockey League, set up shop in Rapid City and became the Badlands Sabres in April.

Former Rapid City Rush players Danny Battochio and Brendon Hodge became co-owners of the program, and Hodge was named its inaugural head coach. The Sabres played their first-ever home game at Roosevelt Ice Arena in September, and are in the playoff hunt as 2022 gets underway.

How about another shot at an arena football team? In early September, an event was held at Main Street Square where officials announced the establishment of the Rapid City Marshals as the eighth member of the Champions Indoor Football League. The Marshals are slated to play a 12-game schedule beginning in March 2022, with their home games being held at Summit Arena. It will be the first arena football action in the Black Hills since 2006, when the Rapid City Flying Aces folded after six years due to financial issues.

Losing streaks snapped

2021 proved to be kind for a pair of high school football teams that desperately need a win.

Rapid City Stevens, which had lost 12 straight games dating back three seasons, including a bitter loss to rival Rapid City Central, ended its drought with a shocking victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, which was seeded No. 3 at the time, on its home turf of O’Harra Stadium. The Raiders ended up winning three games and reached the Class 11AAA playoffs.

Spearfish, which held the longest active losing streak in all of South Dakota at 25 games, saw its skid come to an end by stunning Sturgis on an unsuspecting Friday evening.

Softball sanctioned by SDHSAA

After years of debate and discussion, the South Dakota High Schools Activities Association voted in December to sanction softball as a varsity sport in the state, the last in the country to do so.

More work has to be done in 2022, however. In January, the SDHSAA board of directors will reconvene to decide if the sport will be conducted in the fall or spring. Several club teams are already in place and play in the fall.

Coaches cause commotion

A handful of coaching moves around the Black Hills also made headlines this year, the most prominent of which came in April when the Journal reported on the alleged dismal of Central wrestling coach Lance Pearson over COVID-19 protocols, which caused an uproar among parents and ultimately ended in Rapid City Area Schools reinstating the beloved coach.

A new era began at The Monument Ice Arena when the Rapid City Rush parted ways with head coach Daniel Tetrault, who failed to get the team to the playoffs in his four-year tenure. The news broke in June, and less than a month later the organization introduced Scott Burt as its next head coach, beginning a new era of Rush hockey. In his inaugural season, Burt has guided the squad to a record that has hovered around.500 as the midpoint of the season approaches. The Rush have not reached the postseason in six years.

Hill City head volleyball coach Lindsy Wathen suddenly resigned in October in the middle of a successful season for still undisclosed reasons, leaving the Rangers without a coach. The team, playing under athletic director Wade Ginsbach and then interim coach Renae Schneider, persevered and became the only West River school to reach the Class A state tournament.

Devries beats Rush as emergency goalie for Utah Grizzlies

In slipping in one last notable local sports story before the new year, Brady Devries, a 19-year-old former Rushmore Thunder player who just happened to be home from school for Christmas, was signed last minute as the Utah Grizzlies’ emergency backup goalie.

And more so than that, Devries started for the Grizzlies in their Dec. 29 game against the Rapid City Rush at The Monument Ice Arena and miraculously pulled out a 4-3 overtime victory in his first taste of professional hockey.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.