From temp to full-time, Post 22 alum Ryan Bachman thriving with Sasquatch

“I haven’t been a guy who’s stolen a lot of bases in the past, but I’ve worked with Scott Benson back in Rapid City with speed stuff and trying to get faster,” he said. “That was a big emphasis; trying to work on getting some jumps, especially when the ball’s in the dirt, taking an extra base when it’s there.

"There’s a point sometimes where you think, ‘I don’t think I can do it,’ but you’ve got to try it. You have to try it, and that’s what summer ball’s about; just trying things and trying to develop.”

Bachman’s ability to draw walks this season has made him a reliable player, Molnaa said, which is why he often leads off the lineup. Molnaa said Bachman is a conscious hitter who sticks with his game plan at the plate and can think through at-bats, battling 0-2 counts and fouling off pitches.

“He just puts together really, really competitive at-bats,” Molnaa said. “He’s a guy who really understands what he does well, zones that he should be hunting and pitches that he can really do damage with, but at the same time he understands where and how guys are going to pitch him once he gets in certain situations.”