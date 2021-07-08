From temp to full-time, Post 22 alum Ryan Bachman thriving with Sasquatch

Ryan Bachman was only supposed to be on the Sasquatch temporarily.
A late addition to their 2021 roster, the former Post 22 player opened the Expedition League season with the Spearfish squad, but didn’t expect to stay very long.
“I wasn’t even supposed to be here for more than 10 days,” Bachman said. “Luckily there was a spot that opened up and I had had a good start to the year, so Coach Molnaa asked me to stay.”
Jarrod Molnaa, the Sasquatch head coach, was impressed with what he saw out of his temp, and when the opportunity came, didn’t hesitate to sign Bachman to a full season’s worth of baseball.
“From the second he got around us and I got to be around him in any kind of intimate sense, just getting to pick his brain and letting him pick mine, I could just tell he was a kid I wanted to have around for the rest of the summer,” Molnaa said.
In his summer with Spearfish, Bachman has been a routine starter, recently eclipsing his 30th game of the season, the second most among Sasquatch players. He’s put himself among team leaders in hits (27) and runs (26), and is first in secondary average with a .447 mark, while committing just one error in the field at shortstop and second base.
Where Bachman leads all Spearfish players, however, is in walks (29) and stolen bases (nine), the latter of which he said he’s never been known for, but has worked on his quickness.
“I haven’t been a guy who’s stolen a lot of bases in the past, but I’ve worked with Scott Benson back in Rapid City with speed stuff and trying to get faster,” he said. “That was a big emphasis; trying to work on getting some jumps, especially when the ball’s in the dirt, taking an extra base when it’s there.
"There’s a point sometimes where you think, ‘I don’t think I can do it,’ but you’ve got to try it. You have to try it, and that’s what summer ball’s about; just trying things and trying to develop.”
Bachman’s ability to draw walks this season has made him a reliable player, Molnaa said, which is why he often leads off the lineup. Molnaa said Bachman is a conscious hitter who sticks with his game plan at the plate and can think through at-bats, battling 0-2 counts and fouling off pitches.
“He just puts together really, really competitive at-bats,” Molnaa said. “He’s a guy who really understands what he does well, zones that he should be hunting and pitches that he can really do damage with, but at the same time he understands where and how guys are going to pitch him once he gets in certain situations.”
Before joining the Sasquatch, Bachman went more than nine months without live action. After helping the Hardhats win their 43rd state championship last August, the Rapid City native didn’t see another pitch or ground ball until he suited up in silver and blue. He redshirted his freshman year at Division II Minnesota State University, Mankato, because of an influx of returning players due to the NCAA granting student-athletes of spring sports an extra year of eligibility after the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
While he still learned plenty practicing with top-level teammates, he said he needed to get his competitiveness back in shape ahead of his summer with Spearfish, as he was preparing to return to live action.
In his first four games, he collected three hits, including a home run and five RBIs, driving in runs in all four contests. In his fifth game, a May 29 meeting with the Canyon County Spuds, Bachman tore it up with a 3 for 5 performance in which he earned three runs, four RBIs, hit a home run and stole base, and followed it up two days later with another three-hit game.
“I played in scrimmages and stuff, but that’s definitely not the same as being in live games and seeing guys in different uniforms,” Bachman said of his nine-month layoff. “I didn’t play, so it was really good to be able to get here and get a bunch of games in, and just have all the at-bats that normally I would get during the school year.”
Not only did his performance hold up, Molnaa said, but his work ethic and baseball IQ were also strengths that led the coach to keep Bachman around.
“He was one of the guys who was here from Day 1, was here early every single day, and still is here early every single day,” Molnaa said. “Just watching him go about his business, and then watching and seeing for myself that he really is a good player, a really really good player, I just offered it to him without thinking about it twice.”
Bachman said his competitiveness is in full-throttle now that the league season is more than halfway over. While it was the part of his game he needed to work the most at in getting back into live action, it’s something he took away the most from his time with Post 22.
“That’s a huge part of any good athlete, any good competitor, is learning how to compete and learning how to not like to lose, and I think that was the biggest thing I learned there,” he said. “Of course you learn the fundamentals, they preach fundamentals better than anybody, but I think it’s the competitiveness, the fundamentals and also just working your butt off and trying to be the hardest-working guy on the field.”
He added that getting to see college-level pitching and competing among college athletes will better prepare him for his next season at Minnesota State.
“Coming here with the Sasquatch really helps that because I’m seeing pitching that I’ll see in college,” he said. “I’ve seen three or four guys who pitch in my own conference. I’ve seen those guys, seen a couple Augustana pitchers. I’m seeing that competition, so I’ll get used to that for the fall, and then the spring time coming up.”
