Fuller breaks BHSU school record; Sawvell sets personal best at Air Force Twilight Open

Black Hills State's Breanne Fuller set a provisional mark and broke the school record in the 200-meter dash and Kyla Sawvell set a new personal best in the shot put Friday at the Air Force Twilight Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Fuller placed second in the 200 at 24.35 seconds. The time bested the previous school record of 24.42 seconds set by Shannon Hellman in 2010. The junior also went on to win the 100 at 11.95 seconds.

Kyla Sawvell earned a season best in the shot put with a toss of 14.77 meters (48 feet, 5.5 inches) to claim the top spot on the podium. The toss moved her up to seventh nationally among Division II women's throwers. She also won the hammer throw at 58.31 meters (191 feet, 4 inches) and ranks sixth nationally in the event.

The Wall High School alumna placed second in discus at 48.32 meters (143 feet, 9 inches).

