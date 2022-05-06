 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Fuller breaks BHSU school record; Sawvell sets personal best at Air Force Twilight Open

  • Updated
  • 0

Black Hills State's Breanne Fuller set a provisional mark and broke the school record in the 200-meter dash and Kyla Sawvell set a new personal best in the shot put Friday at the Air Force Twilight Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Breanne Fuller mug BHSU

Breanne Fuller

Fuller placed second in the 200 at 24.35 seconds. The time bested the previous school record of 24.42 seconds set by Shannon Hellman in 2010. The junior also went on to win the 100 at 11.95 seconds.

Kyla Sawvell earned a season best in the shot put with a toss of 14.77 meters (48 feet, 5.5 inches) to claim the top spot on the podium. The toss moved her up to seventh nationally among Division II women's throwers. She also  won the hammer throw at 58.31 meters (191 feet, 4 inches) and ranks sixth nationally in the event.

The Wall High School alumna placed second in discus at 48.32 meters (143 feet, 9 inches).

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 3

Your Two Cents for May 3

As the Legislature begins the trial of Ravnsborg, I hope and pray that good sense and the common good will prevail over party loyalty. Do what…

Watch Now: Related Video

Jailed Indiana GOP candidate, charged with killing wife, wins primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News