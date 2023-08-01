Fun for everyone at the Meade County 4-H Fair & Achievement Days

STURGIS – As the sun started to set, 20 kids, trapped inside the arena, raced around in the dirt kicking up a cloud of dust in their wake as they vied for three ribbons tied to the tails of 3-out-of-4 calves to win prizes as they took part in the annual calf scramble on Friday evening at the Meade County 4-H grounds.

The calf scramble was just one of the activities that made up the Northern Hills Ag Fest, which also included mutton busting and Ag Olympics to cap off the first night of the 2-day event of the Meade County Fair & Meade County 4-H Achievement Days.

Holding the fair in conjunction with achievement days, not only has something for the kids partaking in 4-H, but also gives families and people in the surrounding communities a way to share in the fun.

“We like to involve not only 4-H kids, but the entire community to come out. Have just a good day of wholesome fun,” said Meade County 4-H Youth Program Advisor Jenny Voigt. “We have watermelon eating contest, turtle races, rocket launches…The list goes on and on.”

Most of the fair activities were held on Friday along with an Ag Appreciation Dinner sponsored by the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce. Whereas most of the 4-H activities were held on Saturday.

Voigt said it's the volunteers and community support that makes the whole event possible.

When it comes to figuring out how to schedule out the fair in addition to the 4-H activities, Voigt said that they work to balance out what is practical for families to attend. Especially in Mead County which is roughly 3500 square miles with Sturgis sitting on the Southwest corner of the county and more than 100 miles away in the Northeast corner is Faith.

“I wish I could have a fair in every community because I do incorporate quite a few communities into this fair. That's another reason why we only have a 2-day fair because I have some families that are driving 60 miles into town,” Voigt said. “They're not going to do that three, four days this week. So, if they come I am very tickled. Just because I know what a commitment for some of these families it is, to take off work get away from the ranch or whatever it is.”

Always trying to be fresh and fun, figuring out what activities people enjoy usually just comes down to a matter of trial and error.

“A lot of it's, one year we'll try it out. And if it goes well, we'll continue doing it. We'll have our main things we do every year like chicken poop bingo, dunk tank. We've had those for a few years because they work well,” said Brooklynn Baird, a sophomore at Sturgis Brown High School and a 4-H member for nine years. “Honestly, like the frog race, watermelon eating contest, turtle race. We've had those for so many years because people like them. Then every once in a while, we'll throw in a new event and if it works, it works. We'll keep doing it. If it doesn't, then I mean we take it out and try something again next year.”

While each county holds its achievement days based on other events going on, in Meade County the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the biggest obstacle and why they choose to host theirs prior to the town’s nearly 2-week long worth of festivities.

On Saturday, the 4-H members took part in the livestock judging to qualify and prepare for the upcoming State Fair which starts Aug. 31 in Huron ending Sept. 4.

“It kind of gives me a guess of how I would do up at the State Fair,” said Baird, who shows sheep, chickens and does some static exhibits such as crafts and jewelry. “It helps me prepare for and know what I need to work on when I get to the state fair.”

While preparing all the 4-H kids for the state fair is the goal of all achievement days, making it a little something extra in Sturgis is something that the Meade County 4-H members and volunteers take pride in.

“I grew up with a 4-H Achievement Days and I've participated in 4-H in three different counties and every county is different,” said Voigt who has served in Meade County since 2011. “I know a lot of people in this area they hear fair and they think Central State Fair and carnival rides. And look around we don't have carnival rides. We're lucky we have a dunk tank this year.

“But — look at the kids. They have so much fun. We've got a lot of kids out here from the community and it is very important for us to be able to showcase our 4-H kids because they've worked really hard, they had a lot of responsibility, a lot of money invested a lot of time, but then these kids could come out support them. But also be able to still participate and feel like they're included in our fair.”