Fundraiser auction to benefit WellFully on Nov. 4-7

“We Believe in Kids,” an online auction fundraiser to benefit WellFully Premier Adolescent Care Center, will be held Nov. 4 through 7. Bidders can get a preview of auction items beginning Nov. 3.

WellFully is a nonprofit organization in Rapid City. Its mission is to provide health, recovery and development services for all adolescent youths. The online auction is part of WellFully’s annual fundraising effort to provide a broader spectrum of services and activities for at-risk youths.

WellFully is the only organization in western South Dakota providing inpatient drug rehabilitation and residential behavioral and psychiatric health care for adolescents in crisis.

The auction will be hosted by McPherson Auction and Realty. Go to mcphersonauction.com on Nov. 3 to preview auction items nd register to participate in this and future McPherson auctions. Bids will be accepted Nov. 4 through noon Nov.7. Winning bidders can pick up their merchandise at WellFully between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 8.

The “We Believe in Kids” auction will include a variety of donated items, services and packages such as jewelry, golf and lodging packages, children's items, home décor and more.

“We have over 75 items and packages that will be up for bid. The auction items range from jewelry and art by local artists to family adventure packages and overnight stays in the Black Hills. The timing is perfect for those who want to get an early start on Christmas shopping,” said auction coordinator Todd Pfaff.

“We already have a number of unique items that should generate some motivated bidding,” he said.

The online auction was originally scheduled in conjunction with WellFully’s “We Believe in Kids” benefit dinner in September. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the “We Believe in Kids” dinner is postponed until spring 2022.

For information about the online auction, go to wellfully.org/we-believe-in-kids.

