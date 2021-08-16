Gabriel Chabot re-signs with Rush

“Gabe has been around hockey his whole life and we are extremely happy to have him on our side. Coming into his second full season and talking with Gabe, he is excited for a clean slate to prove himself, as well as earn extra ice time,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “He looks to build off a good rookie campaign but wants to bring his game into another gear. Last season Gabe and Tyson Empey gained a lot of confidence playing together and killing penalties, which they will be asked again to do this season. A very smart-minded hockey player, Gabe will be asked to build on his seven goals from last season and as another player we will be looking for secondary scoring from.”