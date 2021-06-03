Gage Murphy, Sturgis hold off Post 320 for 8-7 win

Rogers’ day was done after four strikeouts and four walks on 51 pitches.

“I played this game for many years and have coached for many years, and I’m firm believer that sometimes you just don’t have it, whether or not it’s lack of sleep, lack of focus or lack of whatever, there are some nights you can be ready to go and you just don’t have it,” Humphries said. “Jimmy today just didn’t have his normal stuff. He’s been very good all year, still my No. 1 pitcher by far, he just didn’t have it.”

The Stars rallied in the fourth to make it a one-run game. After Ryan Rufladt and Jett Wetzler both reached base and Dansby singled to right to load the bases with one out, Grismer sent the first pitch he saw off the fence in right-center to clear the bases. Grismer, who doubled on the play but advanced to third on a throw, then scored on a passed ball.

The Titans picked up insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Thor Sundstrom beat the throw on a grounder to third to drive in Anderson, while Ridge Inhofer smacked an RBI-triple and Anderson followed with an RBI-single to extend Post 33’s lead to 8-4.