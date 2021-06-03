Gage Murphy, Sturgis hold off Post 320 for 8-7 win

Dominic Bradford chose to keep Gage Murphy on the mound.
After watching his reliever give up seven runs in three innings to let Rapid City Post 320 back into the game, the Sturgis Post 33 manager elected to send Murphy back onto the field to try and get the final outs against the heat of the Stars’ lineup.
After retiring the first two batters, Murphy surrendered a walk before striking out Gavyn Dansby looking to secure an 8-7 win for the Titans at Veterans Classic on Thursday at Pete Lien Field.
“Gage has been a workhorse. A guy who we put in tough situations on purpose because we know he’s not going to let the pressure get to him,” Bradford said. “I love Gage and I know I can put the game on his shoulders, and he’s going to be a leader and compete, and I gave him the opportunity and he pulled through for us.”
Murphy finished with three strikeouts while allowing six hits and two walks over 80 pitches. Starting pitcher Kain Peters went three scoreless innings in the win, surrendering one hit and two walks while fanning three over 37 pitches. For the Post 33 bats, David Anderson went 3 for 3 with two runs, while Dustin Alan collected three RBIs in a 2 for 4 performance.
Garrett Grismer helped Post 320 climb back from an early 5-0 deficit by driving in three runs and scoring two, while Lane Darrow went 3 for 3 and picked up two RBIs.
“It’s exciting to be able to be down like that. It's exciting to come back from anything, whether it’d be one run, three runs or five runs. I’m proud to be able to see that we fought back, that we didn’t give up,” Stars manager Brian Humphries said. “We ended up scoring more runs than what our deficit was, so unfortunately we just weren’t able to hold them to that original five runs.”
The Titans roared out to their big lead in the first two innings. A leadoff walk by Owen Cass in the top of the first and a first-pitch, opposite-field double by Anderson gave way to a two-out, two-RBI single from Alan.
Post 320 starter Jim Rogers, a lefty, worked himself into a jam after walking back-to-back batters with one out in the second. He tried to get out of it by striking out the next batter, but consecutive fielding errors on the next two at-bats drove in a pair of runs. After Anderson was intentionally walked to load the bases, Alan grinded out an infield-single and sent the fifth run of the early going to the plate.
“We actually see left-handed pitching pretty well,” Bradford said. “It’s an advantage seeing it from the other side of the plate, because we have a lot of right-handed hitters, so we work on hitting left-handed pitchers just because we anticipated seeing them. And then we were able to drive gaps and run the bases, so that helped a lot.”
Rogers’ day was done after four strikeouts and four walks on 51 pitches.
“I played this game for many years and have coached for many years, and I’m firm believer that sometimes you just don’t have it, whether or not it’s lack of sleep, lack of focus or lack of whatever, there are some nights you can be ready to go and you just don’t have it,” Humphries said. “Jimmy today just didn’t have his normal stuff. He’s been very good all year, still my No. 1 pitcher by far, he just didn’t have it.”
The Stars rallied in the fourth to make it a one-run game. After Ryan Rufladt and Jett Wetzler both reached base and Dansby singled to right to load the bases with one out, Grismer sent the first pitch he saw off the fence in right-center to clear the bases. Grismer, who doubled on the play but advanced to third on a throw, then scored on a passed ball.
The Titans picked up insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Thor Sundstrom beat the throw on a grounder to third to drive in Anderson, while Ridge Inhofer smacked an RBI-triple and Anderson followed with an RBI-single to extend Post 33’s lead to 8-4.
“I challenged them. I said, guys we can’t let them back into the game,” Bradford said. “We’ve got to do what we do best, and that’s put runs on the board, and they responded and they put just enough up for us to come away with the victory.”
Post 320 closed the gap again in the sixth when a two-out single from Mason Mehlhaff scored Dansby, and a two-out, two-strike line drive into left field by Darrow drove in Mehlhaff and Crismer to make it an 8-7 ball game.
“Two-strike hits, two-strike RBIs are very important, much like with two-out walks and stuff like that. They’re very detrimental and they usually always score,” Humphries said. “There are certain things in this game that decide whether or not you win or lose, and two-out RBIs or two-out runs are two of those things.”
Brady Fallon did his job for the Stars in the top of the seventh, striking out the side to keep it a one-run contest, before Murphy closed it out with a 20-pitch bottom-half of the final frame.
Post 33 plays again Friday against Cheyenne and Alliance on Day 2 of the Veterans Classic, while Post 320 faces Alliance and Miles City.
POST 33 13, POST 22 4
In its first game of the day, Sturgis Post 33 rattled the Post 22 Expos 13-4 in five innings.
David Anderson collected four RBIs in a 2 for 4 performance, Thor Sundstrom added three RBIs while going 2 for 3 and Owen Cass doubled twice and went 3 for 4 while chipping in two runs. Ridge Inhofer and Gage Murphy also tripled.
Dustin Alan got the win on the mound, allowing two runs on one hit while striking out two and walking one in 2 2/3 innings.
