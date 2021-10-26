Gala honors four individuals' growth, resilience

Black Hills Works Foundation’s 2021 Annual Recognition Gala “Rooted and Rising: Growing Together,” will host four ceremonies to celebrate local individuals with disabilities who demonstrate what's possible with hard work, hope and determination. This year’s honorees are Gwyn Whitmore, Nathaniel Miller, Patrick Sabrowski and Tonia Lipp.

“We applaud their remarkable resilience, and that of their 600 peers with disabilities, their staff, and our entire community over the past year,” according to a news release from the Black Hills Works Foundation. “Our 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award honorees have each made incredible contributions to their workplaces and our community.”

For health and safety reasons as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the gala has been reimagined to celebrate each honoree. Exclusive, invitation-only award ceremonies will be held Nov. 5 and 6 for each Outstanding Achievement Award recipient at The Monument. Each elegant ceremony will include the winner, their family and friends, and a few sponsoring organizations who will share in the celebration. Seating is limited and masks will be required.

Black Hills Works Foundation encourages the community to participate in this year’s celebration by giving a donation to Black Hills Works in honor of Whitmore, Miller, Sabrowski and Lipp.

“It is because of the generosity of our community that Gwyn, Nathan, Patrick and Tonia have thrived, and they want the same for their friends. They know how fortunate they are to be able to work and earn a fair wage, with the help of Black Hills Works,” the Black Hills Works Foundation said in a news release.

Gwyn Whitmore – award ceremony Nov. 5

According to Black Hills Works, Whitmore is a hard-working woman who lives independently in her own Black Hills Works apartment at St. Cloud, and she is thriving. Whitmore has received services from Black Hills Works since 2005. Over the years, Whitmore has consistently grown in her goal toward independence.

"This award makes me proud, happy and emotional knowing people believe in me,” Whitmore said.

Whitmore spends most of her days working at Servall and loves her job. Whitmore understands the importance of having a job, and she can often be heard saying, “It’s better to have a job than to not have a job.”

She takes pride in maintaining a clean home that she adorns with Celtic decorations. She is learning to cook and attends staff-led cooking classes. Whitmore joined the St. Cloud Fitness Club, coming in first place in a walking challenge and third place in a stair-climbing challenge last year. Whitmore is an active member of the A-Team and enjoys advocating for herself and her peers.

Whitmore enjoys spending time with her family and her peers, and she loves watching “The Golden Girls” and “Roseanne.” Over this past year, Whitmore has discovered that she enjoys hiking, too. She usually has a warm hug and a smile for everyone she comes into contact with. She is helpful and always willing to lend a hand.

Patrick Sabrowski – award ceremony Nov. 5

Black Hills Works describes Sabrowski as someone who loves life and has a way of lighting up the room Sabrowski has received services from Black Hills Works since 2012. During that time, Sabrowski has successfully maintained his job at the Lombardy Warehouse, part of Monument Health. In 2017, Sabrowski started working at the hospital as well, and because of his experience and strong work ethic, he works at both locations. Sabrowski thanked those who nominated him for this award.

In 2020, Sabrowski and his father, Joe, joined the Shared Living program. Through their involvement in this program, Sabrowski’s one-on-one support has increased, resulting in improvements in his communication, an increase in his knowledge of safety, and he’s getting more involved in cooking meals.

Sabrowski enjoys spending time with his family, watching Disney movies, doing puzzles, using his computer, and going to Pizza Ranch. Patrick loves sports and is very active in Special Olympics. He participates in track and field, aquatics, bocce ball, and softball. He is quick to smile and has a very positive, easygoing personality.

Nathaniel Miller – award ceremony Nov. 6

Miller was born in Spokane, Wash., and lived in Okinawa and Germany moving to Box Elder in 2005. Miller graduated from high school in 2012 and began receiving services from Black Hills Works at that time.

Miller has worked at Raider Café at Ellsworth Airforce Base since 2017. He works in the clipper, pots and pans, and utility cleaning areas. He assists with custodial duties such as cleaning the floors and restrooms. Over the years, Miller has grown in his skills and knowledge of his job, has taken on additional responsibilities, and he performs at his own pace, doing more advanced work than his peers. He has not called in sick since he started in 2017.

“He has shown to be the most efficient food services worker I have seen since 2017,” said Carl Dixon, contract manager at the Raider Café. “He is precise in his work techniques, and his attention to detail is the best!”

“I think this is a great honor and surprise to win this award. I didn't expect to win such an award for just doing my job. Thank you to those that nominated me!” Miller said.

According to Black Hills Works, Miller is a friendly guy with an outgoing, quiet personality. In his spare time, Miller enjoys watching Netflix, playing on his PlayStation, and being involved in Special Olympics. He plays basketball, softball, soccer, bocce ball, and track and field. Miller has been invited to represent South Dakota at the Special Olympics USA Games in Florida in 2023.

Miller and his mother, Jo, live in Box Elder with their dog, Molly. Miller helps around the house and takes pride in the chores he has at home. He is meticulous about cleaning, does his own laundry and takes care of his personal living space. Miller loves cooking and would like to be a chef someday.

Tonia Lipp -- award ceremony Nov. 6

Lipp has spent her entire life defying stereotypes and demonstrating what people with different abilities are capable of. Although legally blind, she was employed for many years at Ellsworth Air Force Base, where she earned several service awards. She has been happily married to her husband, Don, for 20 years and they have a daughter. They also enjoy collecting, including Lipp’s Batman memorabilia. Happily retired, Lipp spends her days creating beautiful art to give as gifts and to sell.

“I love it! Thank you so much,” Lipp said of being nominated for this award.

According to Black Hills Works, Lipp’s life has been filled with steps towards independence and achieving her goals. She evolved from being a young woman employed in a workshop setting to working at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Lipp has primarily spent her career in the food service industry. She often was a mentor to her co-workers and was first to help others in need.

“I would take her back in a minute!” said Carl Dixon, contract manager at Raider Café. “I was very sad when she retired and would love to have her back.”

While the Lipps’ daughter, Sam, was growing up, Lipp balanced work with being a wife and mother, and she blossomed in all these roles. The Lipps own their home and it is filled with love, family and friends. The Lipp family loves decorating for the holidays, especially Halloween.

Lipp and her husband are enjoying retirement and being empty-nesters. Lipp likes to create art at Plant Street and has sold some of her artwork. Lipp is a good listener, a valued friend, a loving wife and mother, and is dedicated to those she cares about.

“Tonia is an example of what people with different abilities are capable of doing and being,” said Melissa Martin-Schwarz, Tonia’s case manager. “Her achievements may not be prominent awards, but they are important elements for a happy, healthy lifestyle, one for which many with all abilities strive.”

