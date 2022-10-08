 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gala raises funds, awareness to support veterans

  • 0
Sgt. Colton Derr

Sgt. Colton Levi Derr is shown on foot patrol in an Afghanistan village in the Kandahar Province in 2011. Derr served deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan, completing more than 500 combat missions.

 Courtesy

Tickets are on sale now for the Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation “Gallantly Forward Gala.”

The ninth annual event will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 in LaCroix Hall at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Go to sergeant-colton-levi-derr-foundation.ticketleap.com/gallantly-forward/ to buy tickets.

The “Gallantly Forward Gala” is a fundraiser to support veterans and raise awareness about issues facing troops and veterans — Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), veteran suicide, homelessness, multiple deployments and the effects they have on veterans and their families. An estimated 20 veterans and one active-duty soldier die by suicide every day.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and an event ceremony kick-off will be at 5:45 p.m. Business evening attire is requested but not required for the gala. The gala will feature a social hour, dinner, guest speakers, silent and live auctions and entertainment by Orion Potter, followed by The Starfellows (two brothers, one piano).

People are also reading…

Veterans from the Black Hills area will be in attendance at the gala, and the community’s presence and support is appreciated.

Former U.S. Army Captain Neil W. Fotre, who deployed to Afghanistan with the gala’s namesake, Sgt. Derr, will share his personal experiences about making the transition from the battlefield to civilian life.

The gala is named for Sgt. Colton Levi Derr, a native of New Underwood who served in the U.S. Army. He suffered PTSD after his combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. In support of America’s War on Terror during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring freedom, Sgt. Derr completed more than 500 combat missions. In 2012, six weeks after returning stateside from his Afghanistan mission, Derr died by suicide.

“Deployments find mission, duty and camaraderie. Coming home does not always mean peace, but often reveals confusion, turmoil, anger, depression and isolation,” said Jerry Derr, Sgt. Derr’s father.

"I call it deployment home to America, and it can be more dangerous than being deployed to combat," Derr said of the difficulty of returning home after enduring the loneliness, rigors and sometimes horror of combat. "We're trying to be a resource and advocate for veterans."

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Jamie Smith says there is no freedom in our state when it comes to a woman's right to an abortion. No one has the right or freedom under any l…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Gov. Noem’s opponent in 2018, liberal Billie Sutton was doing quite well until he advanced implementation of a state income tax. The current l…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

Your Two Cents for Oct. 6

The Freedom Caucus is a very typical GOP group of legislators. They throw out all kinds of insinuations and accusations without any evidence t…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Friday Night Veterans Grand Entry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News