Gala raises funds, awareness to support veterans

Tickets are on sale now for the Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation “Gallantly Forward Gala.”

The ninth annual event will be at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 in LaCroix Hall at The Monument in Rapid City. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. Go to sergeant-colton-levi-derr-foundation.ticketleap.com/gallantly-forward/ to buy tickets.

The “Gallantly Forward Gala” is a fundraiser to support veterans and raise awareness about issues facing troops and veterans — Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), veteran suicide, homelessness, multiple deployments and the effects they have on veterans and their families. An estimated 20 veterans and one active-duty soldier die by suicide every day.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and an event ceremony kick-off will be at 5:45 p.m. Business evening attire is requested but not required for the gala. The gala will feature a social hour, dinner, guest speakers, silent and live auctions and entertainment by Orion Potter, followed by The Starfellows (two brothers, one piano).

Veterans from the Black Hills area will be in attendance at the gala, and the community’s presence and support is appreciated.

Former U.S. Army Captain Neil W. Fotre, who deployed to Afghanistan with the gala’s namesake, Sgt. Derr, will share his personal experiences about making the transition from the battlefield to civilian life.

The gala is named for Sgt. Colton Levi Derr, a native of New Underwood who served in the U.S. Army. He suffered PTSD after his combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. In support of America’s War on Terror during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring freedom, Sgt. Derr completed more than 500 combat missions. In 2012, six weeks after returning stateside from his Afghanistan mission, Derr died by suicide.

“Deployments find mission, duty and camaraderie. Coming home does not always mean peace, but often reveals confusion, turmoil, anger, depression and isolation,” said Jerry Derr, Sgt. Derr’s father.

"I call it deployment home to America, and it can be more dangerous than being deployed to combat," Derr said of the difficulty of returning home after enduring the loneliness, rigors and sometimes horror of combat. "We're trying to be a resource and advocate for veterans."