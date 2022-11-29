Garden club hosts annual wreath sale Friday

The Rapid City Garden Club will hold its 61st annual wreath and centerpiece sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Creative Arts Building at Central States Fairground, 800 San Francisco St. in Rapid City. Items for sale include hand-crafted wreaths, centerpieces, mailbox covers, arches and swags. All items are made from fresh greens collected in the Black Hills.

Rapid City Garden Club members create hundreds of hand-crafted wreaths, swags and centerpieces every year for this sale. The annual wreath and centerpiece sale raises funds the garden club reinvests in local beautification efforts and a scholarship fund.

For 75 years, the Rapid City Garden Club has been leader in the local community, donating time and money for civic beautification projects. The club provides donations, grants and scholarships for horticultural education. Rapid City Garden Club also helps maintain the Butterfly Garden in Canyon Lake Park, the Education Garden near the Canyon Lake Activity Center and Memory Lane.