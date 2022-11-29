Garden club hosts annual wreath sale Saturday

The Rapid City Garden Club will hold its 61st annual wreath and centerpiece sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Creative Arts Building at Central States Fairground, 800 San Francisco St. in Rapid City. Items for sale include hand-crafted wreaths, centerpieces, mailbox covers, arches and swags. All items are made from fresh greens collected in the Black Hills.
Rapid City Garden Club members create hundreds of hand-crafted wreaths, swags and centerpieces every year for this sale. The annual wreath and centerpiece sale raises funds the garden club reinvests in local beautification efforts and a scholarship fund.