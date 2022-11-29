 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Garden club hosts annual wreath sale Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
121313-fea-arrange002.JPG (copy)

Rapid City Garden Club's wreath and centerpiece sale on Dec. 3 features hand-crafted holiday decor made from greenery gathered in the Black Hills.

 Journal file

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Rapid City Garden Club will hold its 61st annual wreath and centerpiece sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Creative Arts Building at Central States Fairground, 800 San Francisco St. in Rapid City. Items for sale include hand-crafted wreaths, centerpieces, mailbox covers, arches and swags. All items are made from fresh greens collected in the Black Hills.

Rapid City Garden Club members create hundreds of hand-crafted wreaths, swags and centerpieces every year for this sale. The annual wreath and centerpiece sale raises funds the garden club reinvests in local beautification efforts and a scholarship fund.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 26

Your Two Cents for Nov. 26

Electric Vehicle owners should only be allowed to recharge their batteries with wind or solar power, otherwise it is just "pretend."

Inmate dies in Springfield prison

Inmate dies in Springfield prison

A Lawrence County prisoner serving two consecutive 60-year sentences in the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield died on Saturday "of what …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 29

Your Two Cents for Nov. 29

The comment about how to charge electric vehicles is pretty ignorant and shows that people continue to either not understand or refuse to lear…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 25

Your Two Cents for Nov. 25

It is sad to see all the homes being built on our beautiful skylines around the Black Hills. If you must build your home on top of a hill, ple…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NATO promises future Ukraine membership and commits more aid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News