Garland wins Hardrocker invite; BHSU places 4th

The South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Spring Golf Tournament concluded Tuesday afternoon in less-than-ideal conditions for the second day in a row at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The women's individual title was decided by a sudden death playoff. Hardrocker Rianna Garland won the hole No. 9 playoff, parring the hole while Avery Gill of MSU Billings settled for runner-up posting a bogey. Both golfers finished the two-rounds with 163 strokes to force the extra hole.
Tierney Messmer of MSUB finished third with a 168 while South Dakota Mines Annika Schooler tied with Kaleigh Carmichael and Kinsey Irvin for fourth place, each registering 36-hole scores of 171. Hardrocker Larissa Pawlowski rounded out the Top 10 with a 177.
As for the rest of the Hardrocker women's squad: Abby Magee and Jessalyn Shipp tied for 22nd place each carding scores of 189. Mya Maxwell played as an individual for the 'Rockers during the meet and finished in a tie for 20th with 187 strokes.
In the team standings, MSU Billings earned the title with 681 strokes while the Hardrockers finished second with 700, Dakota Wesleyan was third with 703 and Black Hills State posted a 746 for fourth place.
On the men's side, the MSUB Yellowjackets doubled up, taking first and second place. The A squad finished with 607 strokes and the B team tallied 618 strokes. Dakota Wesleyan was third with 623, Minot State grabbed fourth with 628 and the Hardrockers finished fifth and sixth with 636 and 641 respectively.
Individually, MSUB went 1,2,3 to close out the two-round tourney. Kevin Kolb won the event with 148, Garrett Woodin was second with 150 and Riley Lawrence settled for third with a 151.
South Dakota Mines was led by Bryce Howard, who finished with a 36-hole score of 154, Joseph Vincent put up a 158 for a share of 15th place, Jake Francis tied for 17th with a 159, Roger Nakagawa took a share of 21st place with a 160, Supawich Boonta had a 161 for a share of 23rd place, Garret Hohn marked a 162 and tied for 25th place, while Lane Jensen and Alex Lesselyoung both had scores of 163 to tie for 28th place.
Next up the Hardrocker men and women travel to Arizona for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Men's and Women's Championships Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
BHSU takes 4th place
Black Hills State women's golf took fourth at the Hardrocker Invite after earning a team score of 373 in both days of competition Monday and Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by junior Jade Burr who scored 89 in day one and 85 in day two for a total of 174 (+32). Burr finished the tournament in ninth place overall.
Jocelyn Olson finished in 11th with a score of 179 (+37) after shooting 90 in day one and 89 in day two of competition.
Ashtyn Swigart was next for BHSU finishing in 19th overall with a tournament score of 186 (+44) after shooting 93 in day one and day two.
Rounding out the Yellow Jacket line-up was senior Megan Zigray who finished in 38th with a total score of 207 after shooting 101 on Monday and 106 on Tuesday.
As a team BHSU shot 746 after shooting 373 both Monday and Tuesday earning the team fourth place overall at the Hardrocker Invite.
Up Next, the Yellow Jackets will gear up to compete in Litchfield Park, Ariz. at the RMAC Conference Tournament Sunday April 18 - Tuesday April 20.