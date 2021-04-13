Garland wins Hardrocker invite; BHSU places 4th

Individually, MSUB went 1,2,3 to close out the two-round tourney. Kevin Kolb won the event with 148, Garrett Woodin was second with 150 and Riley Lawrence settled for third with a 151.

South Dakota Mines was led by Bryce Howard, who finished with a 36-hole score of 154, Joseph Vincent put up a 158 for a share of 15th place, Jake Francis tied for 17th with a 159, Roger Nakagawa took a share of 21st place with a 160, Supawich Boonta had a 161 for a share of 23rd place, Garret Hohn marked a 162 and tied for 25th place, while Lane Jensen and Alex Lesselyoung both had scores of 163 to tie for 28th place.

Next up the Hardrocker men and women travel to Arizona for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Men's and Women's Championships Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

BHSU takes 4th place

Black Hills State women's golf took fourth at the Hardrocker Invite after earning a team score of 373 in both days of competition Monday and Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets were led in scoring by junior Jade Burr who scored 89 in day one and 85 in day two for a total of 174 (+32). Burr finished the tournament in ninth place overall.

Jocelyn Olson finished in 11th with a score of 179 (+37) after shooting 90 in day one and 89 in day two of competition.