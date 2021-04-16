Garlent’s hat trick powers Rush to 2nd straight win over Allen

Tetrault, among others, called for the play to be featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“It was unbelievable. It was kind of a lacrosse (move),” he said. “He’s done that quite a few times this year, and he connected right under the bar. It’s a highlight goal.”

Garlent needed only 2:26 to pot his second goal, as he flew into the slot to take a pass from Hedden off a 2-on-1 and sniped the top-right of the net to make it 3-1 heading into the second intermission.

The middle frame also had the only fight of the evening. For what had been brewing for more than 30 minutes, Tyson Empey and Zane Franklin decided to square off. Both gentlemen got their punches in before Franklin was taken down to the ice.

Penalties started flooding in to begin the final frame. A Rush power play lasted all of 17 seconds as an interference call on Montminy made it 4-on-4 hockey, but Charlie Curti’s boarding infraction just over a minute later gave the Americans (28-15-3) a 4-on-3. After that expired, Spencer Asuchak came out of the box for the 5-on-3 and quickly notched a goal at 10:41 to cut Allen’s deficit in half.