Garlent’s OT winner gives Rush series win over Greenville

Hunter Garlent’s overtime game-winner six weeks ago was anything but a fluke.
Just over a minute into Sunday’s extra period, the Ontario native did it again, deking out an incoming defender from the left side of the net and burying a top-shelf goal past the outstretched glove of Ryan Bednard from the center slot to give the Rapid City Rush a 2-1 victory and the series win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Andrew Sturtz’s offensive zone entry and dish to Garlent ignited the winning score.
“Sturtz made a great play, drawing the guys back through the middle with speed,” Garlent said. “I just tried to get to the middle of the ice and get a shot off, and it went over the shoulder so obviously it felt pretty good to get the big points there.”
In similar fashion to Saturday’s defensive contest, the Rush (14-18-2), took a 1-0 advantage before the Swamp Rabbits (13-10-8) tied things up. In both instances, Rapid City notched the game-winner, but it needed 63 seconds of free hockey in Sunday’s matinee to earn its second series win of the season, taking the final two games of a three-game set following Friday’s 13-goal onslaught.
“We’ve got to have that defense-first mentality. That wins you games, so it was a great weekend,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “Considering we lost 8-5 on Friday, it was a good rebound. We challenged everyone and they rose up to the occasion.”
Ian Edmonson helped get Rapid City on the board when he fed a long-distance pass from his own slot to a wide open Sturtz at the opposing blue line for a breakaway opportunity. Sturtz made a move from point-blank range and finished off a backhander at 3:02 of the first period.
Goalie Adam Carlson, for the second consecutive day, held Greenville scoreless in the opening frame to keep the lead with the Rush, a key that is becoming increasingly important as the team is now 8-1-1 when leading after the first period.
Carlson made 26 saves to end a busy weekend that saw him start all three contests and begin Sunday’s matchup less than 20 hours after finishing his one-goal win Saturday night.
“He’s really calm and collected right now. He’s not getting too emotional,” Tetrault said. “When he was struggling, he was preoccupied with other stuff and not focused on the task at hand. I challenged him on Saturday morning and I’m really proud of his efforts the last two games.”
Carlson’s shutout lasted through two periods before Samuel Jardine connected on a center point drive at 2:46 of the third to level the rubber match at 1-1.
Shortly after, a rocketed shot by Rapid City missed well over and wide left of the net, breaking off a piece of plexiglass from the top of a panel. Replacement of the panel and a delay in the action took all of five minutes, however.
A hooking penalty on the Swamp Rabbits’ Jesse Schultz, an 18-year veteran and former Rush player who holds the franchise record for goals scored, gave Rapid City a power play with 10:29 remaining in regulation. Peter Quenneville managed the only shot of the man-advantage, a turned-away one-timer, as the Rush ended 0-for-4 on power plays after entering the evening with a PP goal in six of their last eight contests.
Tyler Coulter tried to give Rapid City the lead with a good-look wrap-around attempt at 14:45 but was denied. The Rush put 26 shots on target for the second consecutive game and have now lost the edge in the shots department (38-26 on Sunday) in three straight.
Kevin Spinozzi, never one to shy away from sacrificing his body, dove to block an incoming Greenville shot as time expired in regulation.
The Swamp Rabbits failed to pick up a shot on goal in overtime as Garlent found paydirt on the Rush’s second. The second-year pro also notched a game-winner against the Utah Grizzlies on Jan. 23.
“I love putting Hunter on 3-on-3 overtime because he’s so creative with the puck and he’s got a good shot, obviously with that goal,” Tetrault said. “His hockey IQ is through the roof and he’s played some great hockey.”
Rapid City is back home next week for its first series against the Kansas City Mavericks, a three-game set beginning Friday. The Rush are 5-3-2 in their last 10 contests.
“We’ve had a ton of confidence in our dressing room, regardless of our record not being where we want to be. I think after that Friday game, it shows a lot of character,” Garlent said. “We’ve got a close group and we know what we’re capable of, so we’ve just got to keep climbing and turning in the right direction, and hopefully keep going from here.”