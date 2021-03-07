Garlent’s OT winner gives Rush series win over Greenville

Ian Edmonson helped get Rapid City on the board when he fed a long-distance pass from his own slot to a wide open Sturtz at the opposing blue line for a breakaway opportunity. Sturtz made a move from point-blank range and finished off a backhander at 3:02 of the first period.

Goalie Adam Carlson, for the second consecutive day, held Greenville scoreless in the opening frame to keep the lead with the Rush, a key that is becoming increasingly important as the team is now 8-1-1 when leading after the first period.

Carlson made 26 saves to end a busy weekend that saw him start all three contests and begin Sunday’s matchup less than 20 hours after finishing his one-goal win Saturday night.

“He’s really calm and collected right now. He’s not getting too emotional,” Tetrault said. “When he was struggling, he was preoccupied with other stuff and not focused on the task at hand. I challenged him on Saturday morning and I’m really proud of his efforts the last two games.”

Carlson’s shutout lasted through two periods before Samuel Jardine connected on a center point drive at 2:46 of the third to level the rubber match at 1-1.