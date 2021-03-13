Garlent wins it in OT after Rush pot late goal

The game-tying goal, credited to Hedden but rifled in by Quenneville, came after the Mavericks pulled ahead at 10:48 when they grabbed hold of a neutral zone turnover and Marcus Crawford scored.

Carlson left the net at 18:57 and Rapid City (16-18-2) was able to fend off a shorthanded goal and forced an icing call on Kansas City (13-13-5), setting up a final that saw Darren Brady win the faceoff and move the puck to Ghafari at the blue line, who then found Coulter in the right faceoff circle, who then hit Quenneville at the top of the slot.

“Jeremy Gates, our assistant, he takes care of our faceoff plays and we’ve been working on it all season, and it worked to a T,” Tetrault said. “I give a lot of credit to Jeremy, and the guys executed and pulled it off, and it just makes it more exciting and rewarding, knowing that we worked on it and it worked.”

The Rush’s first goal came at 11:13 of the first period when Avery Peterson buried a wrister from the slot. Rapid City held its 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission, improving its record to 9-1-1 when leading after the opening frame, 3-5-0 when tied after two and 5-2 in overtime.