Garrett Klotz, the Rush's brazen enforcer, calls Rapid City home

A game-worn Garrett Klotz jersey is apparently worth nearly $3,000.

At a post-game live auction for the sweater, complete with specialty decals in honor of the Rapid City Rush’s “Marvel Night” on New Year’s Eve, the eventual winner was just 50 bucks away from eclipsing the 3K mark.

“It’s a pretty good feeling that someone wants my jersey that bad and they’re willing to pay that much for it,” Klotz said.

Bidding wars are a regular occurrence when these auctions take place, the most diehard fans wanting a little piece of the 6-foot-6, 250-pound towering figure of a hockey player. Earlier in the season, a battle for his “Dances with Wolves Night” jersey, a game in which he didn’t play, the victor shelled out $2,300.

For others in town, however, who have never felt much interest in the Rush due to their lack of local representatives, they have one now. Over the last four years, Klotz has established himself as a fan favorite within the confines of The Monument Ice Arena with his aggressive play and fearless penchant for dropping the mitts. But the Regina, Saskatchewan native has now made Rapid City his permanent home, falling in love with the Black Hills and those among it, and has no plans of leaving.

“This is pretty much my home now, so it’s good. I’ve got my green card, I’m pretty much an American,” he said. “I got hit by the Rapid City love bug and never looked back.”

Black Hills bound

Klotz, the oldest current member of the Rush at 33 years old, was a third round, 66th overall pick in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. He tooled around several professional leagues during the first decade of his career, racking up more than 458 games between the American Hockey League, East Coast Hockey League, Central Hockey League and even the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom.

He came to Rapid City on the back end of the 2017-18 season, where he first made his presence known playing in 11 games, and returned the following fall for a slate of 39 games, collecting 161 penalty minutes, more than four per contest.

It was during his 2018-19 campaign that he met his eventual wife, Shalyn, a lifelong resident of the area who was formerly employed by the Rapid City Regional Airport and is now involved in property management and real estate. They have two daughters, the youngest of whom was born last April.

“I didn’t really have any plans on staying here, then I met her and things kind of fell into place,” he said. “Now I’m part of the Black Hills and here for good now.”

Following the conclusion of his second stint with the Rush, Klotz signed a deal with Mountain Division rival the Utah Grizzlies, and served as their enforcer for the 2019-20 season. While nearly 700 miles from the City of Presidents, he said he aimed to eventually get back to the place he’d grown quite fond of.

He re-signed with Rapid City ahead of the 2020-21 season and has remained with the team since.

“It was always my intention to come back here and play here,” he said. “There’s no place I’d rather be than here in Rapid City.”

A modern day old west sheriff

In addition to falling in love with his wife, Klotz also became enamored with the natural beauty of the Black Hills and the outdoor activities it has to offer. From hiking the trails of Little Elk Creek in Piedmont and Hippie Hole in Keystone, to boating and fishing on the waters of Deerfield Lake, he adores it all.

He particularly enjoys the summers, which is why he was on hand last July for the introductory press conference for Scott Burt, the organization’s newest head coach, at the Monument Ice Arena.

Burt, who took over the reins and practically built this year’s team from the ground up, said Klotz was among the primary prospective acquisitions he spoke to, knowing his reputation in the ECHL as a fighter.

“When I took the job and I knew he was here, he was one of the guys I wanted to talk to right away,” Burt said. “One thing I do know being around this game; he brings a presence on the ice, and when he’s on the ice and he’s on your team, players on your team have just a little bit more grrr to their game.”

That presence is one of ferocity, sometimes brutality, and a commitment to policing the game, refusing to let opposition get away with dirty play and leaving none to doubt who the enforcer is. It’s why former Rush play-by-play announcer Mark Binetti dubbed him “The Sheriff,” in an article last season, a nickname Klotz said is apt for the history of the region.

“I don’t mind it,” he said. “It’s kind of fitting being here in the Black Hills, from the old wild west days and sheriffs and whatnot.”

So far this season, Klotz has racked up 64 penalty minutes in 26 games, putting him seventh in the league. He’s been in five fights, almost always the victor by the most accounts, been ejected twice and served two suspensions.

“Sometimes it’s good and sometimes it’s not so good because sometimes when he gets the crowd going, he’s in the penalty box,” Burt said with a smile. “But our guys respect him, he’s well-respected throughout the league and it’s good to have a guy who fans know here.”

It’s the type of behavior that causes spectators to hollar from their seats and bang on the glass, energizing a crowd grown accustomed to seeing Klotz put up his dukes, and the kind of action that keeps fans coming back, hoping to catch a Garrett Klotz fight and getting the chance to make an offer on a game-worn jersey.

A winning bid of $3,000 looks to be right around the corner.

“The way I play is just a hard physical game,” Klotz said. “When there are things to tend to, the sheriff can pull out the gun and start shooting.”

Klotz said he plans to play another one to two years, depending on how his body holds up, then retire to Rapid City.

