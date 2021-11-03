 Skip to main content
COLLEGE SOCCER

George Martinez named Second Team All-Conference

M1.jpg (copy)

SD Mines forward George Martinez (13) fires a shot in the first half of the Hardrockers' Oct. 7 game against CSU-Pueblo.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

South Dakota Mines senior midfielder George Martinez was named Second Team All-Conference by the RMAC on Wednesday.

Martinez helped set a team program record with six goals in the Hardrockers' first three games of the season and led the conference in goals through Oct. 6. He finished with seven goals, good for fifth in the RMAC, with 19 shots on goal and 16 points. 

"We are very proud of George for earning Second Team All-Conference this year" said head coach Ryan Thompson. "He came out hungry this season and the work he put in during the off season showed and propelled him to the best season he's had since becoming a Hardrocker. We are very excited to see how he continues to grow throughout this offseason, and what he can do next year." 

