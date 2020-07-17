George Nelson to run for District 34 Senate seat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George J. Nelson has announced his state Senate candidacy for District 34, which consists of most of Rapid City's westside as well as a portion of north Rapid west of Haines Avenue.

"I have worked my entire legal career as an attorney tirelessly pursuing justice, whether it be as a prosecutor, defense attorney or plaintiff's attorney," Nelson said in a news release. "Like our legal system, our political system works best when we have representation on both sides of an issue. I'm running for the Legislature so the voters have a choice. If elected, I'll strive for transparency and legislation that is vetted through strong debate."

Nelson, a Democrat, said he will advocate for the best interests of the district.

"I will not be subservient to the governor. I will bring balance and fresh ideas to Pierre. It has been very easy for the Legislature to hide their mistakes but not to prevent their consequences on South Dakota's voters."

One important issue for Nelson is health care availability, which can start with Medicaid expansion, he said.