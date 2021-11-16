'Get the Pack Back' to raise funds for United Way

United Way of the Black Hills is hosting “Get the Pack Back” at its Rapid City office on Thursday. “Get the Pack Back” is an event to encourage donations to United Way’s 2021-2022 campaign, which will provide funding to nearly 50 nonprofit organizations throughout the Black Hills.

Participating workplaces can bring their campaign packets to the UWBH Rapid City office, 621 Sixth St., Suite 100, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and enjoy a free coffee and doughnut. UWBH will accept campaign packets and donations until Dec. 31. Those who are unable to deliver campaign packets or pledges during “Get the Pack Back” or before Dec. 31 can contact UWBH at 605-343-5872 to arranged a donation pick-up.

This year, UWBH’s fundraising goal is to $2,112,000 in the Black Hills. Fundraising goals by region are: Rapid City $1,800,000, Sturgis $93,000, Northern Hills $130,000 and Southern Hills $89,000.

“This year and last have presented new challenges in our area, exacerbating existing needs in our community such as food insecurity, lack of access to affordable housing, and affordable health care and mental health counseling. It’s critical that we meet our goal so we are able to continue to serve these needs of our communities,” said Jamie Toennies, UWBH executive director.

One hundred percent of donations stay in the local communities. For every dollar that is donated, UWBH is able to invest $1.72 back into the communities by offering grant opportunities through Black Hills Reads and by managing volunteer events such as Month of Caring/Day of Caring, which brings an economic value of $88,000 back into the Black Hills annually.

“We understand many have been hit hard by pandemic, whether they have been furloughed, unemployed or have experienced illness. We encourage you to give only if you are able. Even if you are only able to give $5 or $10, it adds up and makes a large impact in the community,” Toennies said.

For more information or to make a donation to UWBH, mail a check to United Way of the Black Hills, 621 Sixth St., Suite 100, Rapid City, SD 57701, or call 605-343-5872 to make a donation by phone, or text “UWBH” to 40403 to donate, or go to unitedwayblackhills.org/donate.

