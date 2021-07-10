Getz wins women's match play title

Hallie Getz of Pierre won her third SDGA Women's Match Play Championship with a 1-up victory over Maggie Murphy of Brookings Saturday at the Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre.

Getz made a 70 foot birdie putt on No. 17 to go 1 up and held on for the victory.

Liz Duncan of Brandon won the women's consolation with a 1 up victory over Alex Kandolin of Rapid City.

In the men's championship, the four bracket winners will square off in the semifinals Sunday.

In the Curt Byrum Bracket, Ryan Neff of Sioux Falls defeated Will Grevlos of Sioux Falls 3 and 2.

In the John Knox Bracket, Bryce Hammer of Sioux Falls defeated Charlie Jacobson of Sioux Falls 3 and 2.

In the Tom Byrum Bracket, Ryan Jansa of Sioux Falls defeated Russell Pick of Mitchell 2 and 1.

In the Dean Heymans Bracket, Michael Keeton of Pierre defeated Max Pfeiffer of Aberdeen 1 up in 20 holes.

In the men's consolation semifinals, Jonah Swartz of Rapid City will play John Grothe and Austin Pearce will play Bennett Geraets.

The consolation semifinals begin at 7 a.m. (MT) and 7:10 a.m. and the championship semifinals will tee off at 7:20 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.. The finals will start at approximately 11 a.m. and 11:20 a.m.

