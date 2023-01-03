GF&P: Assessing trout impacts from low Rapid Creek flows will be difficult

Surrounded by a couple dozen passionate outdoorsmen clad in an array of camo and flannel, officials from South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks addressed the recent controversy over outflows from Pactola Dam into Rapid Creek.

Water levels out of Pactola Dam dropped to 11 cubic feet-per-second on Nov. 30, with local fly fishers appearing to be the first that noticed. Western South Dakota Fisheries Supervisor Jake Davis explained that it was a fisherman who contacted him on Dec. 1 to ask if Game, Fish and Parks was aware of the situation.

According to Davis, they were not.

“From our standpoint, we can find no communication with the Bureau [of Reclamation] prior to this, which is really unfortunate,” he said.

Davis said they reached out to the Bureau of Reclamation on Dec. 1, but the staff member who usually handles their communications with the dam was out sick.

It was Monday, Dec. 5 before Game, Fish and Parks got a response from the BOR, according to Davis. Local fishermen told the City Council at their meeting that day that portions of Rapid Creek were so low people could walk across. Davis explained that a loss zone, combined with freezing temperatures, created areas of “de-watering” in Rapid Creek.

The Bureau of Reclamation told the Journal on Dec. 6 that they chose Nov. 30 to repair gate #4 at Pactola Dam. The gate had cavitation, which had been identified during an inspection earlier that month. BOR reduced the outflow and utilized the bypass while repairing the damage.

According to Darrin Goetzfried, manager of facilities and engineering with the Bureau of Reclamation, the repair was delayed because the crew “ran out of product and had some older product that was no good anymore,” which required them to order more and wait for it to come in.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender told the Journal that BOR told him they needed to wait for the gates to dry out before the repairs could be made, so it didn’t matter when materials came in.

BOR hasn’t returned the Journal’s phone call asking for clarification on the repair timeline.

Black Hills Flyfishers President David Hanna questioned Allender’s previous remarks to the Journal and said he’s stuck on the “who did what and why” because they want to mitigate the risk of this situation ever happening again.

“I want our city to care more about this resource that we all take so seriously,” he said during the meeting Tuesday. “We’d like to see it be cared for better.”

Water flows were restored after eight days; on Tuesday, the current outflow from Pactola was 30.8 cfs.

During the first few days of the reduction, Hanna said he could see shriveled up trout eggs on exposed rocks below Pactola Dam. A post to the Flyfishers Facebook page on Dec. 11 showed a dead, 17-inch brown trout near Johnson Siding, with the poster concerned it was related to the low water levels.

Davis and Game, Fish and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling answered questions from concerned fishermen about the impact that a reduction in flow would have on the local trout population. They’ll go in and sample adult populations this summer, but it will take longer for the young year class to be sufficiently studied.

“The hard thing there is that we really don’t get a good handle on the year class until they’re, say, age ones,” Davis said. “For one thing, that first summer they may not be big enough for us to effectively sample, and then beyond that, you see just high natural mortality that first winter.”

Robling said they suspect there will be impacts, but they haven’t quantified it yet and likely won’t be able to for two years. Davis explained that tying impacts back to a specific event might be messy. He said they use the correlation with winter discharge because it has a strong relationship with population, but an eight-day period in the middle of a six-month winter discharge is hard to capture.

“We just know that that fish may not have been there when we go back and sample, so tying it to any specific instance is going to be a little difficult,” Davis said.

The presence or absence of the year class will be the “highest-level” they can get, according to Robling.

Davis and Robling both said communication needs to be better going forward.

“Our focus right now is [to] make sure that doesn’t happen again, because they didn’t talk to our fisheries biologist,” Robling said.

According to Davis, communication has been “quite frequent” since, not only with the Dakotas Area Office in Bismarck, but the regional office in Montana as well.