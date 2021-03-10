GFP proposes deer and elk carcass disposal rules go statewide

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission proposed a change to the way deer and elk hunters must dispose of carcass remains for the management of chronic wasting disease (CWD).
Under the proposal, all hunters transporting a deer or elk from the county of harvest, must dispose of all carcass remains in a garbage container or at a permitted landfill. This would apply statewide regardless of CWD status in the respective county. For taxidermists and processors, all carcass remains need to be disposed of in the same way regardless of harvest location.
“Our previous rule required only those hunters in CWD endemic areas to follow this rule,” said John Kanta, Terrestrial Section Chief of the Division of Wildlife.
“With the detection of CWD in a good portion of South Dakota, we are now being more proactive and proposing that this rule go statewide to further help reduce the spread of CWD,” Kanta said.
Individuals can comment on this proposal by visiting gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions. Comments can also be mailed to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501.
To hear the discussion on this proposal, audio from the meeting is available through South Dakota Public Broadcasting and will soon be available on the GFP website as part of the meeting archive. To see the proposal in its entirety, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information
To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing).
The next GFP Commission meeting will be held April 8-9.
GFP Commission proposes several deer hunting seasons
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission proposed the East River, West River, Black Hills, Custer State Park, Muzzleloader and Refuge Deer Hunting Seasons at their March meeting.
The Commission proposed to put in place a maximum number of licenses that could be available for upcoming seasons. At the April meeting, the Department will provide their recommended number of licenses and access permits by hunting unit for the 2021 and 2022 hunting seasons.
The Commission also proposed three changes to municipal archery and archery access permits licenses.
The proposal includes the following changes:
• Establish a maximum number of licenses available from 500 one-tag any antlerless deer to 1,000 one-tag any antlerless deer for municipality deer hunting units.
• Adjust number of access permits from no more than 5 any deer and 30 antlerless whitetail deer to 10 any deer and 50 antlerless whitetail deer for Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve.
• Adjust number of access permits from no more than 5 any deer and zero antlerless whitetail deer to 10 any deer and 25 antlerless whitetail deer for Good Earth State Park.
The Department will provide their recommended number of licenses and types by hunting units at their April meeting.
Proposal would create hunting season for disabled veterans
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission proposed an avenue for nonprofit organizations to apply for deer licenses for disabled veterans and purple heart recipients.
The proposal would allow nonprofit organizations to obtain up to 10 “any deer” licenses that would be valid on private lands only.
The proposal would require the sponsoring nonprofit organization to complete and submit an application to the Department stating the name, address, and phone number of the sponsoring organization; the requested date of the season; the location of the hunt; and the name of any landowner providing private land access for the hunt.
The proposal would also require the sponsor of a deer hunting season for disabled veterans to provide a report with results of the hunt to the Department after the close of the season. That report must include the name and address of each participant and the total number of deer harvested during the season.
Changes proposed to apprentice and mentored deer hunting seasons
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission proposed changes to reduce the harvest of antlerless mule deer in select units for the 2021 and 2022 apprentice and mentored deer hunting seasons. These changes would align mentored and apprentice deer license types and hunting units.
The change would create two units, Unit MHD-03/APD-03 (shaded) and Unit MHD-13/APD-13 (white).
Apprentice and mentored hunters could obtain either a single tag “any antlerless deer” license for Unit MHD-03/APD-03 or a single tag “antlerless whitetail deer” license for Unit MHD-13/APD-13.
The establishment of these units and license types will reduce harvest of antlerless mule deer in select hunting units to increase mule deer population numbers, while maintaining current apprentice and mentored deer harvest and desired growth rates in other hunting units.
Both residents and nonresidents that have not reached the age of 18 years old on June 30 may purchase an apprentice hunter deer license. Mentored big game hunting is for youth under the age of 16. In addition, any resident hunter who has not previously held a license to hunt deer during the previous 10 years in South Dakota may purchase an apprentice hunter deer license. Each hunter must be accompanied by an adult while hunting.
The proposed Apprentice and Mentored Hunter Deer Seasons would be:
· Sept. 11, 2021 – Jan. 1, 2022
· Sept 10, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023
