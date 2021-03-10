GFP proposes deer and elk carcass disposal rules go statewide

The proposal would require the sponsoring nonprofit organization to complete and submit an application to the Department stating the name, address, and phone number of the sponsoring organization; the requested date of the season; the location of the hunt; and the name of any landowner providing private land access for the hunt.

The proposal would also require the sponsor of a deer hunting season for disabled veterans to provide a report with results of the hunt to the Department after the close of the season. That report must include the name and address of each participant and the total number of deer harvested during the season.

Individuals can comment on this proposal by visiting gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions. Comments can also be mailed to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501.

To hear the discussion on this proposal, audio from the meeting is available through South Dakota Public Broadcasting and will soon be available on the GFP website as part of the meeting archive. To see the proposal in its entirety, visit gfp.sd.gov/commission/information

To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing).