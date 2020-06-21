Gigantic banana plants stand guard at city's formal gardens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drivers and pedestrians passing near the Noordermeer Formal Flower Gardens at Sioux Park will notice some gargantuan-sized plants standing guard over the marigolds, cosmos and other flowers.

If you think they are the sort of plants you might find in Hawaiian or Caribbean climates, you’d be right.

The four plants started as an experiment four years ago by City Greenhouse Specialist John Berglund. Berglund has transplanted the banana plants in different City parks the last three summers including Wilson Park, Halley Park and this summer the brutes are finding a home at the Formal Gardens.

“I have been pleasantly surprised at how well they have survived and continued to flourish,” said Berglund. “I started them as an experiment just to see what would happen.”

What happened was four plants that have flourished and put up with South Dakota’s ever-changing summer weather - from two extremely wet summers, bouts with pesky winds and hammering doses of hail.

From Canyon Lake Drive, the banana plants look like something transported from a galaxy far, far away - towering over rows of fledgling annuals that are showering the area with arrays of color.