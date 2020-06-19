Gilbert shooting for another breakaway roping title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sawyer Gilbert has earned her spurs in breakaway roping. The Buffalo cowgirl has won gold buckles at virtually every level including the National Junior High Finals Rodeo (2016), back-to-back South Dakota High School Finals titles (2017-18), and in December, the prestigious “Rope for the Crown” event conducted at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

On Friday, Gilbert put herself in position to possible add a third South Dakota Finals breakaway roping title following up a second-place effort on Thursday with another solid performance, and holds a commanding lead heading into Saturday’s final day.

Though a National qualifier in goat tying last year, Gilbert makes no secret of the fact that breakaway roping sits atop her list of favorite events.

“Breakaway roping as in event itself, is really taking off,” said Gilbert, who also posted the fastest goat tying run of the day (6.77-seconds). “Pro rodeos like the event in Vegas sponsored by the PRCA and WPRA are really taking off. And there are so many more events now that I as a competitor am trying to focus on the event more and step my game up.”

Gilbert has done just that blending passion and practice into a winning combination.