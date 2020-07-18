Gillette gets two wins to remain unbeaten

The Gillette Riders remained unbeaten in the Fitzgerald bracket with a pair of wins over Sioux Falls West and the 406 Flyers Friday in the Veteran's Classic baseball tournament at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The Riders edged Sioux Falls West 12-8 and crushed the Flyers 16-2.

Against West, Kaleb Lewis had three hits and two RBI, while Mason Powell and Cole Swisher had two hits and two runs batted in each.

Lewis and Zach Brown had two hits and three RBI against the Flyers and Kaden Race added a pair of hits as well.

Matt Newlin and Bode Rivenes combined to hold the Flyers to two hits.

Sioux Falls West bounced back to beat the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters 4-2.

Gale Stahl had two hits for West, while Haden Leighty knocked in one run for the Shooters.

In the Pete Lien bracket, the Post 320 Expos rallied to stop Sioux Falls East 9-7 in eight innings, Alliance toppled Miles City 14-11, while Mitchell finished with a split, edging Sioux Falls East 10-9, but getting hammered by Miles City 15-0.

The Expos came back with one run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game in extra innings and used a Harrison Good two-run single to beat East.

Good finished with two hits and three RBI for the Expos, while Hunter Holec had three hits and two runs batted in. Dylan Marsh had two hits and two RBI.

Against East, Mitchell was led by Schafer, Garrett Heinert, Aiden Beck, Brady Christoffels and Jaden Feterl all had two hits. Austn Kerr had three hits and three RBI for East.

Miles City was paced by Tyler Brownson, Dustin Benson and Logan Gilmore with two hits each against Mitchell, as Hunter Musch and Kade Mosley combined to throw a two-hitter.

For Alliance, Chase King, Collin Schrawer and Caeson Clarke all had three RBI, while Shane Sinclair knocked in three runs for Miles City.

Veteran's Classic

Fitzgerald Stadium

Team;W;L

Gillette;3;0

Pierre;3;1

Post 22 Hardhats;2;1

Sioux Falls West;1;2

406 Flyers;1;3

Post 320 Shooters;0;3

Thursday's Games

Pierre 8,  Post 320 Shooters 0

Pierre 14, Sioux Falls West 0

406 Flyers 12, Post 320 Shooters 8

Post 22 Hardhats 8, 406 Flyers 0

Gillette 5, Post 22 Hardhats 3

Friday's Games

Sioux Falls West 4,  Post 320 Shooters 2

Gillette 12, Sioux Falls West 8

Gillette 16, 406 Flyers 2

Pierre 20,  406 Flyers 6

Post 22 Hardhats 5, Pierre 2

Saturday's Games

10:30 a.m. — Post 320 Shooters vs 406 Flyers

1 p.m. — Pierre vs Gillette

3:30 p.m. — SF West vs 406 Flyers

6 p.m. — Post 22 Hardhats vs SF West

8 p.m. — Post 22 Hardhats vs Shooters

Sunday's Games

10:30 a.m. — 6 vs 6

1 p.m. — 3 vs 3

3:30 p.m. — Championship

Pete Lien Memorial Field

Team;W;L

Mitchell;2;1

Post 22 Expos;2;1

Alliance;2;2

Miles City;2;2

Sioux Falls East;1;2

Post 320 Stars;1;2

Thursday's Games

Alliance 9, Post 22 Expos 4

Sioux Falls East 10, Alliance 7

Post 22 Expos 11, Miles City 9

Miles City 5, Post 320 Stars 4

Mitchell 8, Post 320 Stars 6 (8)

Friday's Games

Post 22 Expos 9, Sioux Falls East 7

Mitchell 10, Sioux Falls East 9

Miles City 15, Mitchell 0

Alliance 14, Miles City 11

Post 320 Stars 17, Alliance 2 (3)

Saturday's Games

10:30 a.m. — Post 22 Expos vs Mitchell

1 p.m. — Mitchell vs Alliance

3:30 p.m. — Sioux Falls East vs Miles City

6 p.m. — Post 320 vs Sioux Falls East

8 p.m. — Post 320 Stars vs Post 22 Expos

Sunday's Games

10:30 a.m. — 5 vs 5

1 p.m. — 4 vs 4 vs

3:30 p.m. — 2 vs 2

