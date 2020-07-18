Gillette gets two wins to remain unbeaten

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Gillette Riders remained unbeaten in the Fitzgerald bracket with a pair of wins over Sioux Falls West and the 406 Flyers Friday in the Veteran's Classic baseball tournament at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The Riders edged Sioux Falls West 12-8 and crushed the Flyers 16-2.

Against West, Kaleb Lewis had three hits and two RBI, while Mason Powell and Cole Swisher had two hits and two runs batted in each.

Lewis and Zach Brown had two hits and three RBI against the Flyers and Kaden Race added a pair of hits as well.

Matt Newlin and Bode Rivenes combined to hold the Flyers to two hits.

Sioux Falls West bounced back to beat the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters 4-2.

Gale Stahl had two hits for West, while Haden Leighty knocked in one run for the Shooters.

In the Pete Lien bracket, the Post 320 Expos rallied to stop Sioux Falls East 9-7 in eight innings, Alliance toppled Miles City 14-11, while Mitchell finished with a split, edging Sioux Falls East 10-9, but getting hammered by Miles City 15-0.

The Expos came back with one run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game in extra innings and used a Harrison Good two-run single to beat East.