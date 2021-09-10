Gillette thumps Badlands in Sabres first game

It was a tough first game for Badlands in its North American Tier 3 Hockey League debut, as Gillette, Wyo., ran wild over the Sabres with a 7-1 win Friday night at Spirit Hall Ice Arena in Gillette.

The Wild scored four goals in the first period and led 6-1 going into the third. They got seven goals from seven different players.

Gillette got on the board first at the 9:54 mark when Declan Young scored with assists coming from Tristan Baker and Leighton Weasler.

A minute and a half later Gillette struck again on a goal from Saizha Norweigian, assisted by Tucker Lien and Nate Fanning.

The Wild closed the first period with two more goals from Brock Trboyevich (Norweigian and Will Bklake assisted) and Nicolas Dellibovi (assisted by Trboyevich and Josh Manahan.

The Sabres got their first goal as a program just 1 minute and 22 seconds into the second period when Zach Vockler scored with Seth Stock earning the team's first assist.

That momentum, however, was short lived, as the Wild came back with the game's final three goals.

Easton Apodaca made it a 5-1 game as he scored with assists from Norweigian and Lien.