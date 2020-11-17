Girl Scout awards honor area women, businesses

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons hosted its 25th annual Women of Distinction awards on Nov. 5. Women of Distinction honors women, girls and businesses in Rapid City and surrounding communities who lead with courage, confidence and character.

This year’s award recipients were announced in the first virtual Women of Distinction event.

Friend of Distinction – BankWest

Friend of Distinction: Legacy – Black Hills Area United Way

Friend of Distinction awards honor businesses or organizations that have shown a strong, sustained commitment to Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Woman of Distinction – Linda Shroll, executive director of WAVI

Shroll serves on numerous task forces and committees in the community and believes in the value of empowering youth to become leaders who promote positive change. The Woman of Distinction award honors a woman who has made a contribution of time or support to the community, shows compassion for all and strives to make the world a better place.