Girl Scout awards honor area women, businesses

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons hosted its 25th annual Women of Distinction awards on Nov. 5. Women of Distinction honors women, girls and businesses in Rapid City and surrounding communities who lead with courage, confidence and character.
This year’s award recipients were announced in the first virtual Women of Distinction event.
Friend of Distinction – BankWest
Friend of Distinction: Legacy – Black Hills Area United Way
Friend of Distinction awards honor businesses or organizations that have shown a strong, sustained commitment to Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons.
Woman of Distinction – Linda Shroll, executive director of WAVI
Shroll serves on numerous task forces and committees in the community and believes in the value of empowering youth to become leaders who promote positive change. The Woman of Distinction award honors a woman who has made a contribution of time or support to the community, shows compassion for all and strives to make the world a better place.
“Contributing to the community is everything to me. We’re all called to be leaders all the time,” Shroll said. “Knowing that and knowing how to do that is everything.”
Distinctive Woman of Service – Jodi Mack
Operations Officer, 82nd Civil Support Team. Mack has served in the South Dakota National Guard for more than 10 years and has been a volunteer for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for seven years. The Distinctive Woman of Service award honors a woman currently serving in the United States armed forces who displays honorable and ethical decision making in her personal and professional life, inspiring girls to lead.
Tomorrow’s Leader – Grace Payton, Senior Girl Scout
The Tomorrow’s Leader award honors a currently registered Girl Scout who has earned her Silver or Gold Award or served as a Council Delegate to the Annual Meeting. She has shown potential for extraordinary leadership and service.
