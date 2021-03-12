 Skip to main content
Girls State Tournaments
Girls State Tournaments

All Times Mountain

Class B at Huron

Friday's Games

Consolation

Waverly-South Shore 51, Hanson 45

Herreid/Sleby Area 60, Viborg-Hurley 46

Semifinals

Castlewood 55, Ethan 41

White River 52, Corsica-Stickney 50

Saturday

Consolation

7th/8th Place

Hanson vs. Viborg-Hurley, 11 a.m.

5th/6th

Waverly-South Shore vs. Herreid/Sleby Area, 1 p.m.

3rd/4th

Ethan vs. Corsica-Stickney, 4 p.m.

Championship

White River vs. Castlewood, 6 p.m.

Class A at Watertown

Friday's Games

Consolation

SF Christian 56, McCook Central/Montrose 45

Dakota Valley 66, Belle Fourche 53

Semifinals

Aberdeen Roncalli 36, St. Thomas More 35

Hamlin 43, Winner 37

Saturday

7th/8th Place

Belle Fourche vs. M. Central/Montrose, 11 a.m.

5th/6th Place

SF Christian vs. Dakota Valley, 1 p.m.

3rd/4th Place

St. Thomas More vs. Winner, 4 p.m.

Championship

Hamlin vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, 6 p.m.

Class AA at Sioux Falls

Friday's Games

Consolation

Mitchell 48, Rapid City Central 40

Harrisburg 46, Aberdeen Central 41

Semifinals

SF Washington 55, SF O'Gorman 49

Rapid City Stevens 51, Brandon Valley 45

Saturday

Consolation

7th/8th Place

RC Central vs. Aberdeen Central, 11 a.m.

5th/6th Place

Mitchell vs. Harrisburg, 1:45 p.m.

3rd/4th Place

O'Gorman vs. Brandon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

RC Stevens vs. SF Washington, 7:15 p.m.

