Girls State Tournaments

All Times Mountain
Class B at Huron
Friday's Games
Consolation
Waverly-South Shore 51, Hanson 45
Herreid/Sleby Area 60, Viborg-Hurley 46
Semifinals
Castlewood 55, Ethan 41
White River 52, Corsica-Stickney 50
Saturday
Consolation
7th/8th Place
Hanson vs. Viborg-Hurley, 11 a.m.
5th/6th
Waverly-South Shore vs. Herreid/Sleby Area, 1 p.m.
3rd/4th
Ethan vs. Corsica-Stickney, 4 p.m.
Championship
White River vs. Castlewood, 6 p.m.
Class A at Watertown
Friday's Games
Consolation
SF Christian 56, McCook Central/Montrose 45
Dakota Valley 66, Belle Fourche 53
Semifinals
Aberdeen Roncalli 36, St. Thomas More 35
Hamlin 43, Winner 37
Saturday
7th/8th Place
Belle Fourche vs. M. Central/Montrose, 11 a.m.
5th/6th Place
SF Christian vs. Dakota Valley, 1 p.m.
3rd/4th Place
St. Thomas More vs. Winner, 4 p.m.
Championship
Hamlin vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, 6 p.m.
Class AA at Sioux Falls
Friday's Games
Consolation
Mitchell 48, Rapid City Central 40
Harrisburg 46, Aberdeen Central 41
Semifinals
SF Washington 55, SF O'Gorman 49
Rapid City Stevens 51, Brandon Valley 45
Saturday
Consolation
7th/8th Place
RC Central vs. Aberdeen Central, 11 a.m.
5th/6th Place
Mitchell vs. Harrisburg, 1:45 p.m.
3rd/4th Place
O'Gorman vs. Brandon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Championship
RC Stevens vs. SF Washington, 7:15 p.m.