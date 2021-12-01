Girls wrestling continues to grow as team champion will be crowned at State

Changes are afoot as girls wrestling enters the second year of competition as a SDHSAA recognized sport. The approximately 40-plus schools competing in the sport will compete in the same class this season. The individual weight classes have been restructured as well with competition grouped into 10 weight divisions (106-113-120-126-132-142-154-170-190-285).

Perhaps most importantly to the continued growth of the sport, a team champion will be crowned and trophies handed out through six places, and in individual competition, medals will be awarded to the top eight state placers in each class.

In the Black Hills area, Spearfish has been the early pacesetter in the sport.

“We currently have six in the high school and eight in the middle school, and several of the middle school girls will be joining us after their season is over,” said Spearfish coach John Bokker. “We have two returning state champions, Tayler Graveman (Junior) Maraia Kruske (Junior) and a runner up Shea Irion (freshman).”

Other Spearfish competitors include Sydney Badwound, Haven Baker, Elizabeth Botkin, Makayla Curtis, Taylor Gould, Madelyne Grimes, Ellie Jeffrey, Madelyn Schlup and Jayden Werlinger.

“We are hoping to grow it into one of our bigger sports, though that will obviously take time,” Central coach Lance Pearson, said. “We are trying to do it the right way. Most of the girls’ competitions will be incorporated into boys events at present, but where it goes after that with numbers growing will make for some interesting decisions as to format and times.”

Juniors Emily Hyde and Cassandra Witte (a 45th place finisher in Class A last season) are listed on the Cobblers' varsity roster.

Douglas lists Zoey Holtz, Ciera McKinney, Destiny Triplet, Taylor Yazza on the girl’s roster while Belle Fourche features Hailey Rodriguez (4th at 124) and Alexa Swaney.

Given the success of the sport in other states, and the popularity of wrestling in South Dakota, the sport will likely see a growth spurt in the near future.

“Right now, it’s a case where some girls are seeing it’s a sport and giving it a shot and that’s what schools are seeing now,” Sturgis coach Mike Abell said. “It’s going to take a couple years for those girls to develop into good wrestlers, but it has to start with youth, and particularly middle school, and that’s where we are focused right now.

Perhaps not surprisingly given the success of the boys wrestling programs, Pierre and Canton girls teams feature large turnouts and will likely vie for the first-ever trip to the top of the team title podium at the Sanford Center in Sioux Falls.

