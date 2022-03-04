Glassbrenner powers Christian boys to SoDak 16 after win over Hill City

With a roster peppered with seniors, the Rapid City Christian boys basketball team needed them to step up against a dangerous Hill City squad in the final round of the Region 8A Tournament Friday night at Hart Ranch.

The Comets did that and then some, as senior Carson Glassbrenner was lights out in the first quarter and fellow seniors Jackson DiBona and Mitch Heidecker took over in the third quarter as the Comets pulled away for a solid 77-60 win.

With the win, Rapid City Christian, thanks to Madison’s upset of West Central, will likely take on Lakota Tech in the Class A SoDak 16 Tuesday night at a neutral location.

Hill City (8-14) came into the game after an upset of Belle Fourche Tuesday in Belle Fourche and played the Comets to a nine-point contest two weeks ago at Hart Ranch.

But the Comets (17-5) built a 10-point lead behind Glassbrenner in the first half only to see the Rangers scrap their way back to make it a four-point game before Christian led by six points at halftime and by as much as 24 in the third and late in the game.

Glassbrenner had a first quarter to remember as he scored the team’s final 14 points as the Comets led 17-11 at the end of the quarter. The 6-foot-4 Glassbrenner was matched up against Hill City’s 6-for-7 sophomore Erick Jorgensen, but he was able to get past Jorgensen and over his long wingspan.

“I didn’t think I would play as good as I did tonight, but I just trusted the ball would go in when I shot it,” said Glassbrenner, who led all scorers with 24 points. “I knew I had to get that ball high. That kid had one heck of a wingspan. Thankfully it fell tonight.”

Glassbrenner credited his teammates for the big start in the game and the third quarter.

“I wouldn’t have been able to score if they didn’t pass to me and we wouldn’t have gotten that lead if Jackson DiBona and (Mitch Heidecker) hadn’t made those shots in the clutch,” he said. “It was really just a team effort.”

DiBona scored 10 points and Heidecker added nine in the third. With the final two points of the second and a 16-2 run to begin the third, Rapid City Christian went up by as much as 24 points before taking a 60-39 advantage into the fourth quarter.

That third quarter was what a veteran team should do, Rapid City Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said.

“Coach (Laramie) Harvey and Hill City does a great job with those kids. They are scrappy, they are tough and they do not go away,” Courtney said. “I was really proud of how we came out in the third quarter on both ends of the floor. I thought we did a good job defensively and took care of the ball and got to where we wanted to.”

The Rangers cut the lead to 15 on a 3-pointer by freshman Alex Stoeckmann, but the Comets responded and led again by 24 before Courtney cleared his bench.

“We came in knowing that they really wanted to fight. They were really ready after their big win over Belle Fourche on (Belle’s) home court,” Glassbrenner said. “We just put it together. We emphasized that coming out as a veteran team, with a good group of seniors. We showed up and showed them what it is like to have a veteran team.”

DiBona added 15 points and nine assists, while Heidecker scored 13 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had three blocks for the Comets.

Senior Willy Walther had 18 points to lead Hill City, while Kobe Main added 12 points.

“In the beginning of the third quarter they physically came out, I thought, and punched us in the mouth a little bit,” Harvey said. “In my opinion, it didn’t look like we were quite prepared for that. That is probably my fault. The first couple of minutes in the third quarter was probably the game. We just didn’t rise to the occasion.”

After the upset of Belle Fourche and their performance in the first game with Christian, Harvey said they came into the contest Friday night believing they could win.

“We know they are a great team and we played well in the first go-around,” he said. “Maybe we just didn’t get quite as many shots to fall tonight as we would like. We were right there and that third quarter got away from us.”

Madison, No. 5 in Region 3A and 33rd in the state, upset 3A No. 1 and state No. 5 West Central 75-69, giving the Comets the matchup with Lakota Tech. Lennox, ranked eighth, also lost, meaning Rapid City Christian will go into the SoDak 16 as the No. 8 seed, with Lakota Tech (15-5) No. 9.

“Obviously that would be a fun game and hopefully closer to where there would be a big crowd,” Courtney said. “This is a great opportunity for our program.”

The Comets will try to earn only their second state tournament berth as a program. Lakota Tech knocked off Todd County 79-59 Friday night in Pine Ridge.

“My entire time here we have always fallen short,” Glassbrenner said. “We went to the SoDak one time. I believe this is the year that we finally break through and go to State. I have been working towards this for my entire life.”

