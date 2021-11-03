 Skip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Goalie Dave Tendeck reassigned to Rush

R3.jpg (copy)

David Tendeck (35) makes a glove save during the first period of the Rush's season-opener against the Tulsa Oilers on Oct. 22 at The Monument.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that goaltender Dave Tendeck is returning to the Black Hills from the Tucson Roadrunners after being reassigned by the Arizona Coyotes.

Tendeck, a 21-year-old former NHL Entry Draft pick, was called up to Tucson on Oct. 26 and did not appear in any games but dressed as its backup netminder.

The Rush's No. 1 goalie, who spent training camp with the Roadrunners, opened the regular season with the Rush and went 1-1-0 with a 3.01 goals-against average a .918 save percentage.

Rapid City center Ryan Valentini was also placed on injured reserve.

The Rush return to action Friday on the road against the Utah Grizzlies.

