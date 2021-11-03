Goalie Dave Tendeck reassigned to Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that goaltender Dave Tendeck is returning to the Black Hills from the Tucson Roadrunners after being reassigned by the Arizona Coyotes.

Tendeck, a 21-year-old former NHL Entry Draft pick, was called up to Tucson on Oct. 26 and did not appear in any games but dressed as its backup netminder.

The Rush's No. 1 goalie, who spent training camp with the Roadrunners, opened the regular season with the Rush and went 1-1-0 with a 3.01 goals-against average a .918 save percentage.

Rapid City center Ryan Valentini was also placed on injured reserve.

The Rush return to action Friday on the road against the Utah Grizzlies.

