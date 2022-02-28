Goalie Korenar called back up to Tucson after two games with Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that goaltender Josef Korenar has been reassigned to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners by NHL affiliate the Arizona Coyotes.

Korenar was assigned to Rapid City on Friday and appeared in two games for the Rush over the weekend in Tulsa. He made 35 saves on 36 shots in a 6-1 win over the Oilers on Friday, then made 31 saves on 33 shots in a 5-2 win over Tulsa on Sunday.

Korenar returns to Tucson, where he has played 17 games for the Roadrunners this season and is 3-8-2 with a 4.29 goals-against average and .859 save percentage.

The Rush are back home this weekend for three games against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

