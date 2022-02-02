Goalie Parik reassigned to Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that goaltender Lukas Parik has been reassigned to the Rush by the AHL Ontario Reign. Additionally, defenseman Derek Perl has been placed on waivers.

Parik had been with the Reign since Jan. 2 and appeared in four games during his time with Ontario. He went 3-0-1 with a 3.50 goals-against average and .893 save percentage during what were his first four AHL games.

A third-round selection of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2019 NHL Draft, Parik has played 16 games for Rapid City this season and is 9-4-3 with a 2.36 GAA and .927 save percentage.

Perl has appeared in 30 games for the Rush and has a goal and seven assists.

Rapid City returns to action this week on the road for three games, two at Kansas City and one in Tulsa, beginning on Friday night against the Mavericks and puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0