Goaltender Carlson returning to the Rush

“This organization has always treated me so well, and truly became another home for me when I played here in the 2018-19 season,” Carlson said. “We have such a great fan base, unbelievable ownership, and an organization that continued to grow with the upward trend it started from when I last played there. Between our willingness to compete, key returners, some new blood, and our affiliation with Arizona, we can shoot for the stars with a roster that’s looking great heading into the season. I can’t wait for the season to start, especially coming home back to Rapid City.”

Rush head coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault said that he is ecstatic about this signing is an understatement.

"Our team just got immensely better now that Adam is returning to the Rush,” Tetrault said. “Two years ago, Adam epitomized what it meant to wear the ‘R’ on his chest. That season, he was the key reason why we won 30 games and were in contention for the playoffs with the lowest-scoring offense in the league. He’s an emotional competitor and winner that has proven over the last four seasons that he’s a go-to option in net at the ECHL level. I can’t wait to pick up where we left off with Adam, and will continue to rely on his leadership and compete for a Kelly Cup in the upcoming season.”

A native of Edina, Minnesota, Carlson enters his fifth season of professional hockey, and his second with the Rush. His professional career began with an entry-level NHL contract with the Washington Capitals in the 2016-17 season. Carlson’s career has taken him through the AHL with the Hershey Bears, Milwaukee Admirals, and Manitoba Moose, and the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays, Indy Fuel, Kansas City Mavericks, Icemen, and Rush. In his ECHL career, Carlson has amassed a record of 55-46-10-6 in 125 games with 7 shutouts, a 2.93 GAA, and a .906 SV%. Before turning professional, he played one season of NCAA hockey with Mercyhurst University (17gp, 7-7-3/2.85/.919), and two seasons in the NAHL with the Coulee Region Chill (81gp, 38-27-10/2.47/.925, 7 SO).

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0