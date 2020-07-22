Goaltender Defiel re-signs with Rush

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that goaltender Gordon Defiel has re-signed for the 2020-21 ECHL season.

Defiel joins Tyler Coulter and Cedric Montminy as players signed with the Rush for the upcoming year.

Defiel returns to the Rush after finishing the 2019-20 season with the club. The 6-foot, 197-pound goaltender was signed by the Rush in January of 2020 after a pair of appearances with the Indy Fuel. From there, Defiel proved to be a key component of the Rush’s second half success, posting a 5-3-2-1 record in 13 games with 2.58 GAA and .925%.

“I loved my time in Rapid City. It helped that it seemed we always played well when I was in net,” Defiel said. “I love the atmosphere. Being from Minnesota, the Black Hills and Rapid City share similarities in my personal interests, and the fans are awesome. The Rush organization was a great place to call home at the end of last season. I was given a new start, a chance to compete, and an opportunity to show what I could bring to the table.