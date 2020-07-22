Goaltender Defiel re-signs with Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday that goaltender Gordon Defiel has re-signed for the 2020-21 ECHL season.
Defiel joins Tyler Coulter and Cedric Montminy as players signed with the Rush for the upcoming year.
Defiel returns to the Rush after finishing the 2019-20 season with the club. The 6-foot, 197-pound goaltender was signed by the Rush in January of 2020 after a pair of appearances with the Indy Fuel. From there, Defiel proved to be a key component of the Rush’s second half success, posting a 5-3-2-1 record in 13 games with 2.58 GAA and .925%.
“I loved my time in Rapid City. It helped that it seemed we always played well when I was in net,” Defiel said. “I love the atmosphere. Being from Minnesota, the Black Hills and Rapid City share similarities in my personal interests, and the fans are awesome. The Rush organization was a great place to call home at the end of last season. I was given a new start, a chance to compete, and an opportunity to show what I could bring to the table.
“The main thing that led to my success with the Rush was everyone in front of me,” Defiel continued. “Did I ultimately have to stop the puck? Of course. However, I had all five guys in front of me committing to defense. We had such a defense-first buy-in from everyone that it allowed me to do my job in net more comfortably. That, and our organization as a whole from front office to locker room, are the reasons why I came back. My goal is to help this team bring Patrick Kelly’s Cup home to Rapid City. I play to win, simply put, and I hope to do just that when I return for the start of the season.”
Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Daniel Tetrault, said of Defiel was a key reason whythey had success gearing up for their playoff run.
"He came into Rapid City with a chip on his shoulder, evidenced by his compete level being on full display every day that he came to the rink," Tetrault said. "Gordie is a leader through and through, both on the ice and in the community. His best leadership quality is his focus: he maintains such a high level of concentration and comes into games with an execution mentality. Gordie also brought great athleticism to the crease, seen by his countless game-breaking saves to keep us in the game every night he played. Bringing him back to the fold in our goaltending tandem puts us in a great spot heading into the 2020-21 season.”
Defiel enters his third season as a professional, split between the ECHL and the SPHL. In the ECHL, he is 12-16-2-1, with one shutout, a 3.01 GAA, and .910 SV% in 37 games with the Rush, Fuel, South Carolina Stingrays, and Orlando Solar Bears.
