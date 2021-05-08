Goble, Hardhats dominate Scarlets

Goble and Kuehl had two hits each to pace the Hardhats.

In the nightcap against the Royals, the Hardhats again jumped out strong offensively behind the pitching of Kuehl.

In the first, Sullivan reached when he was hit by a pitch, moved to third on a single by Kuehl and both scored on another double by Goble. Hayden Holec and Ryker Henne both singled, scoring Goble. Holec scored on a balk by Royals pitcher Lance Schaaf.

Post 22 made it 5-0 in the second inning on a RBI triple by Kuehl, scoring Sullivan, who walked.

The Royals got on the board in the fifth inning after two walks by Kuehl and a RBI single off of reliever Bryan Atkinson.

The Post 22 defense struggled in the sixth inning when the Royals scored three runs on two singles, two infield errors and a ground ball. Michael Ohlin knocked in the two runs with the single.

The Hardhats got out of the jam on a line drive double play. Atkinson then picked up the save with a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning. He gave up three hits and three unearned runs in three innings, striking out two.

Kuehl got the win to move to 1-1 on the season, giving up just one hit and one run in 4 2/3 innings, but yielded seven walks, striking out five.