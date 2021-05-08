Goble, Hardhats dominate Scarlets

Rapid City Post 22 pitcher Jake Goble continued his strong start to the 2021 season with a complete-game performance in the Hardhats' 8-1 win over the Billings Scarlets Saturday night in Billings, Mont.
In the nightcap, Post 22 ran out to a 5-0 lead after two innings against the Billings Royals, and held on for the 5-4 victory.
Goble gave up just two hits and one unearned run in seven innings, walking three and striking out 10. He also had a pair of doubles and three RBI to lead the Post 22 offense.
So far this season, Goble has allowed four hits and no earned runs in 10 innings, walking six and striking out 16.
The Hardhats jumped on the Scarlets, 1-1, early with four runs in the first inning and two in the second.
Jed Sullivan led the game off with a single and moved to third when Blake Weaver reached on an error. Sullivan scored on a double by Bransen Kuehl and Goble followed with a two-run double. Goble scored on a triple by catcher Luke Jegeris.
The Hardhats made it 6-0 in the second when Kuehl singled home Sullivan, who walked and stole second, and scored on a double by Goble.
After the Scarlets scored an unearned run in the third, the Hardhats closed the scoring with a pair of runs in the sixth on a RBI fly out by Weaver, scoring Dylon Marsh from third, and Hunter Tillery stole home.
Goble and Kuehl had two hits each to pace the Hardhats.
In the nightcap against the Royals, the Hardhats again jumped out strong offensively behind the pitching of Kuehl.
In the first, Sullivan reached when he was hit by a pitch, moved to third on a single by Kuehl and both scored on another double by Goble. Hayden Holec and Ryker Henne both singled, scoring Goble. Holec scored on a balk by Royals pitcher Lance Schaaf.
Post 22 made it 5-0 in the second inning on a RBI triple by Kuehl, scoring Sullivan, who walked.
The Royals got on the board in the fifth inning after two walks by Kuehl and a RBI single off of reliever Bryan Atkinson.
The Post 22 defense struggled in the sixth inning when the Royals scored three runs on two singles, two infield errors and a ground ball. Michael Ohlin knocked in the two runs with the single.
The Hardhats got out of the jam on a line drive double play. Atkinson then picked up the save with a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning. He gave up three hits and three unearned runs in three innings, striking out two.
Kuehl got the win to move to 1-1 on the season, giving up just one hit and one run in 4 2/3 innings, but yielded seven walks, striking out five.
Kuehl had two hits for the Hardhats and Goble knocked in a pair of runs, with Henne adding one RBI.
Kruz Slevira led the Royals, 9-1, with two hits.
Post 22, 3-2, stays in Billings Sunday for a pair of games against the Scarlets at 10 a.m. and the Royals at 12:30 p.m.
High school baseball
Yankton picks up pair of 15-0 wins over Central
Yankton pitching dominated the doubleheader Saturday in Yankton, holding the Cobblers to just three hits.
In the first game, the Bucks scored four runs in the first inning and put the game away with a seven-run second. Yankton had nine hits and took advantage of five walks and eight Central errors.
Landon Loecker held the Cobblers to just one hit, a single by Aidan Mason.
It was more of the same in the second game, as the Bucks, 5-16, scored six runs in the first, three in the third and six in the fourth. The Bucks had 14 hits and Tristan Redman held the Cobblers to two hits, singles by Kyle Schlueter and Kayden Jones.
Central, 5-22, is at Mitchell for a pair of games Sunday.
College track and field
BHSU track wraps up regular season
The Black Hills State track and field team wrapped up its end-of-season tune-ups Friday, sending a handful of student-athletes to events in Vermillion and Mankato, Minn.
At the South Dakota Tune-Up, Kyla Sawvell placed second in the shot put with a throw of 47-feet, 1¾ inches, and 13th in the discus at 143-1¼.
Breanne Fuller tied her career-best mark of 24.87 seconds in the 200-meter dash with a fifth-place finish, while also placing fifth in the 100 in 12.11.
Whitney Scott tied for eighth in the pole vault with a jump of 11-11¾.
At the Maverick Classic, Ruby Lindquist and Robinson both ran in the 1,500. Lindquist placed fifth in 4:34.29, while Robinson finished 13th with a mark of 4:46.94.