Goble, Post 22 stops Terre Haute 5-2 to end 6-game losing streak

The Hardhats went right to work on Kline with a single by Bransen Kuehl, who stole second, and another RBI double by Drew Scherbenske, who had two doubles Wednesday night in the loss to Creighton Prep.

Blake Weaver brought Scherbenske home with a run-scoring single but Post 22 stranded runners on second and third to keep it at 3-1 after four innings.

The Hardhats, however, came through with two more runs in the fifth inning to make it 5-1. Sullivan was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a suicide bunt by Scherbenske that resulted into a throwing error by second baseman Tyler Will.

Kuehl, who was also hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on the same error.

Terre Haute got one run back in the top of the sixth, breaking up Goble's no-hitter, with an infield single by Kline and a hard single to right field by Stultz. On that play, Kline scored on a throwing error by right fielder Ryker Henne.

Kieffer, who came in to relieve Goble after the Stultz hit, got out of any damage with a strikeout, popup and groundout. He then got the save and the Hardhats the win striking out the side sandwiched with a two-out double.