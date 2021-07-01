Goble, Post 22 stops Terre Haute 5-2 to end 6-game losing streak

Behind a strong pitching performance and timely hitting, the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats broke out of a little funk to earn their first win of the annual Firecracker Tournament Thursday night at Dave Ploof Field at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.
Jake Goble and Wilson Kieffer combined to hold Terre Haute, Ind., to three hits for the 5-2 win. The loss snapped a six-game skid going back to the second game of the CWS BlueJay Classic in Omaha, Neb., to Wednesday night's 6-4 loss to Creighton Prep.
"This win meant a lot to us," Post 22 second baseman Drew Scherbenske said. "We had been on a losing streak, but to get that over with it feels really good and it feels good to win. Now the train is rolling."
Goble had his best performance on the mound in a few starts, holding the Patriots hitless through five innings before giving up two hits in the sixth. Kieffer came in and held Terre Haute down for the save.
He finished with 11 strikeouts and two walks, throwing 104 pitches.
Goble said he had to just focus up as much as he could and get ahead of as many hitters as he could.
"I just had great command with both of my pitches — fastball and curveball — and it was really good to have the defense behind me, they made a couple of great plays," he said. "It set the tone for the whole game."
Post 22 assistant coach Ryan Klapperich said that when pitchers are on the mound with command and they are playing defense behind him, it allowed their hitters to work through and they got a win.
"When Jake is throwing strikes, curveball, fastball, everything is there, and he felt confident, there's not as much pressure on us to get hits early," Klapperich said. "They allowed us to kind of settle in and we felt comfortable at the plate, and Scherbie (Scherbenske) gets a huge bunt — I'm pretty sure that is the first suicide squeeze we have gotten down all year."
Goble and Terre Haute pitcher Cade Brown were dealing early although they didn't get much help from their defenses.
Terre Haute took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after a walk and two throwing errors by Post 22 third baseman Wyatt Anderson allowed Kade Kline to score.
The Hardhats came right back thanks to some sloppy play by the Patriots. Jed Sullivan walked, stole second and moved to third on an error by shortstop Caleb Stultz. Sullivan scored on a wild pitch to make it a 1-1 game.
Goble settled down and struck out the side in the second inning and had seven strikeouts through four frames.
Brown was nearly as effective, allowing just one hit through three innings but he was replaced in the fourth by Kline.
The Hardhats went right to work on Kline with a single by Bransen Kuehl, who stole second, and another RBI double by Drew Scherbenske, who had two doubles Wednesday night in the loss to Creighton Prep.
Blake Weaver brought Scherbenske home with a run-scoring single but Post 22 stranded runners on second and third to keep it at 3-1 after four innings.
The Hardhats, however, came through with two more runs in the fifth inning to make it 5-1. Sullivan was hit by a pitch, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a suicide bunt by Scherbenske that resulted into a throwing error by second baseman Tyler Will.
Kuehl, who was also hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on the same error.
Terre Haute got one run back in the top of the sixth, breaking up Goble's no-hitter, with an infield single by Kline and a hard single to right field by Stultz. On that play, Kline scored on a throwing error by right fielder Ryker Henne.
Kieffer, who came in to relieve Goble after the Stultz hit, got out of any damage with a strikeout, popup and groundout. He then got the save and the Hardhats the win striking out the side sandwiched with a two-out double.
"We're young, we're working through things. We have belief in them and they have belief in themselves and we're grinding through it," Klapperich said. "We're hoping to build off that win and go get two (Friday)."
Scherbenske had another double and RBI to go along with his nice bunt.
"I have just been trying to drive the ball up the middle and to the right gap and it has been working for me I guess," Scherbenske said.
The Hardhats had just four hits but they were timely.
"Goble was pitching butt off and we just strung some hits together at the right time, and got a lot of RBIs I guess," Scherbenske said.
The Hardhats, 22-21, will play twice Friday, tasking on the River Park Eagles (Calif.) at 5 p.m. and Premier West, Colo. at 7:15 p.m.
"I think we can build off of this win, it gives us momentum for the two games (Friday)," Goble said. "Hopefully we can building and focus to keep us in ballgames."