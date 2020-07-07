Goble, Tillery lead Post 22 past Post 320 3-2

Rapid City Post 22 got another strong pitching performance from Jake Goble and a solo home run by Hunter Tillery, and then had to hold on at the end to edge rival Rapid City Post 320 3-2 Tuesday night in American Legion baseball at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
Goble scattered five hits, striking out eight but needed to bear down in the bottom of the seventh after the Stars rallied for two unearned runs and had the tying score on second base.
But he was able to get Lane Darrow to ground out to himself, and he flipped the ball over to Tillery at first base to end the game.
"Goble was awesome, absolutely fantastic," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "Even at the end of the game when they had the tying run on second base, he didn't blink. He got a ground ball back to the pitcher and got out of it. He finished and he competed.
"He might have been the only player who competed for us tonight. Hunter Tillery squared up on a couple of balls. But when we pitch like that and we play good defense, we're going to be in every game."
Goble had stopped the Stars on just four hits going into the bottom of the seventh, with no Post 320 runner getting past second base.
"I thought I had good command of my fastball, and the defense behind was great, making diving catches like Colton (Hartford) at short and (Ryan) Bachman at third did. It really helped with the whole game," Goble said.
On the other mound, Post 320's Mitchell Sand was nearly as good, as he held the Hardhats to just five hits, walking two and striking out eight.
"Mitchell did a very good job. He was very focused and prepared. He was able to hit his spot with all three of his pitches," Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said. "It was probably his best pitching performance. He's had better luck on getting wins and being able to find some good plays out on the field, but overall on this stage, I couldn't ask any more of what he did tonight."
All-in-all, Humphries was pleased with how his team played.
"It was a good baseball game," he added. "Both sides, the pitching was good, the fielding was good. We had one error that didn't cost us any runs. We fought back at the end and had a runner in scoring position to end the game. We were just one hit away, one error away from tying it up in the seventh. There is not anything that I can actually be upset about. The loss stinks, but it was a good baseball game."
After two scoreless innings, the Hardhats got on the board on a solo home run to right field by the left handed-hitting Tillery. It was hist first home run of the season.
"This weekend at the Firecracker I struggled seeing the ball, and me and Coach (Jason) Herz kind of talked. It was mainly my legs and my whole body was moving up and down," Tillery said. "Today I was just thinking about keeping everything short and to the plate. I was able to see the ball 10 times better and it paid off."
The Hardhats added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings for the 3-0 lead. In the fourth, Goble walked and moved to second on a sacrifice by Blake Weaver, and to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a RBI single by catcher Dalton Klosterman.
In the fifth, Jed Jenson opened with a double, moved to third on a ground out by Hartford and scored on a ground out by Tillery.
The Stars finally made some noise in the bottom of the seventh when first baseman Logan Ammerman singled to open the inning. Henry London replaced him as a courtesy runner, and with two outs moved to third on a stolen base, scoring on Hartford's throwing error.
Gavyn Dansby moved to second on the error and scored on Peyton Ness's bloop single to right. He moved to second on a throwing error by Weaver in right field.
Goble, however, ended the threat and picked up the win as he moved to 4-2 on the season with a 2.18 earned run average.
The Hardhats had five hits by five players, with Tillery leading the way with two RBI.
"It was too many polite swings, too many at bats with no bad intent. We have to figure it out," Torve said. "Swinging the bat like we did tonight was not a recipe for success."
The Hardhats, 19-7, host Brandon Valley Friday in a twinbill, before going to Mitchell on Saturday.
"Brandon Valley beat us. If this team (pointing to the Hardhat dugout) shows up, it is going to be ugly," Torve said. "But if we play like we are capable, and we play with the heart I know our guys do have, we'll be fine. We haven't demonstrated that in a week, so we have to figure that out."
Post 320, 11-14, is at Scottsbluff, Neb., to face the WESTCO Zephyrs Wednesday night and host Brandon Valley Sunday.
Humphries said that despite Tuesday night's loss, the Stars are trending in the right direction.
"After the three games last week against Spearfish and Casper, hitting-wise we are good. Even today the approaches continue to get better. We had five hits today against one of the best pitchers we have faced all year, who was on his game," he said. "Our pitching continues to get better, our hitting continues to get better. Today are defense was very good and hopefully we can continue to build off of that."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!