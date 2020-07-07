Goble, Tillery lead Post 22 past Post 320 3-2

On the other mound, Post 320's Mitchell Sand was nearly as good, as he held the Hardhats to just five hits, walking two and striking out eight.

"Mitchell did a very good job. He was very focused and prepared. He was able to hit his spot with all three of his pitches," Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said. "It was probably his best pitching performance. He's had better luck on getting wins and being able to find some good plays out on the field, but overall on this stage, I couldn't ask any more of what he did tonight."

All-in-all, Humphries was pleased with how his team played.

"It was a good baseball game," he added. "Both sides, the pitching was good, the fielding was good. We had one error that didn't cost us any runs. We fought back at the end and had a runner in scoring position to end the game. We were just one hit away, one error away from tying it up in the seventh. There is not anything that I can actually be upset about. The loss stinks, but it was a good baseball game."

After two scoreless innings, the Hardhats got on the board on a solo home run to right field by the left handed-hitting Tillery. It was hist first home run of the season.