Goble's three-run blast lifts Post 22 to title game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zach Whitesell settled down after a rough first inning and Jake Goble blasted a monster three-run home run in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie to lift the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats to a 6-4 win over Gillette Friday night and on to the title game Sunday of the 45th annual Firecracker Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.

As expected, the two teams battled tough throughout, with Gillette taking a 2-0 first-inning lead, only to see the Hardhats battle back with three straight one-run innings before the Riders knotted the game at 3-3 on another huge blast by Kaleb Lewis, his second home run of the day.

But Goble, who had struck out twice against Gillette starter Mason Powell, left a no-doubter over the scoreboard to give the Hardhats the momentum they needed to eventually get the win.

"I was looking first-pitch off-speed. I struggled against it earlier, so I knew he was going to throw it," Goble said. "He threw it and I got it and I hit it."

Goble said the blast was momentum the rest of the game,

"We went off that and kept going in the next two innings," he said. "They got a couple of runs early, but we were focused. A walk here, a walk there and they got one hit. We came out focused and kept going the whole game, so that was good."