Goble's three-run blast lifts Post 22 to title game

Zach Whitesell settled down after a rough first inning and Jake Goble blasted a monster three-run home run in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie to lift the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats to a 6-4 win over Gillette Friday night and on to the title game Sunday of the 45th annual Firecracker Tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.
As expected, the two teams battled tough throughout, with Gillette taking a 2-0 first-inning lead, only to see the Hardhats battle back with three straight one-run innings before the Riders knotted the game at 3-3 on another huge blast by Kaleb Lewis, his second home run of the day.
But Goble, who had struck out twice against Gillette starter Mason Powell, left a no-doubter over the scoreboard to give the Hardhats the momentum they needed to eventually get the win.
"I was looking first-pitch off-speed. I struggled against it earlier, so I knew he was going to throw it," Goble said. "He threw it and I got it and I hit it."
Goble said the blast was momentum the rest of the game,
"We went off that and kept going in the next two innings," he said. "They got a couple of runs early, but we were focused. A walk here, a walk there and they got one hit. We came out focused and kept going the whole game, so that was good."
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said that one of these days they are going to figure out that first inning. Friday night the Hardhats fell behind 4-0 to Missoula before the first out and lost 7-3.
The big thing, Torve added, was they played well in the next six innings.
"Whitesell pounded the zone and threw competitive strikes and competed like he always doe," he said. "Goble had the big hit, and that was it. We played pretty clean defense. It was a fun game."
After the two-run first, Whitesell gave up just one more run, the Lewis home run. He scattered five hits, walked three and struck out five in six innings.
"I just had to lock in. I wasn't locating right away, so I had to make a change and focus up, throw strikes and let my team make plays," Whitesell said. "They are as good team for sure. I just know that if I throw strikes, and I have a good team behind me and let them make plays, they did it all night."
The Riders jumped on Whitesell for a pair of runs in the top of the first inning as he walked the first two Gillette hitters, followed by a receiving error by second baseman Peyton Tipton on a potential double play.
The Riders made the Hardhats pay, as Lewis clubbed a sacrifice fly and Garrett Lynde added a RBI single.
Post 22 came back with a run in the bottom of the first on a single by Colton Hartford, who moved to third on a two-base throwing error by Gillette pitcher Mason Powell, and a RBI double by Hunter Tillery.
The Hardhats took their first lead in the bottom of the third when Tillery, who reached on an error by third baseman Hayden Sylte and moved to third on a double by Ryan Bachman, scored on a wild pitch.
Lewis tied the game at 3-3 on his home run over the left field fence.
But Goble had his own thoughts of doing the same and he did just that, blasting the three-run home home over the scoreboard, also scoring Hartford and Bachman.
"He (Lewis) hits one and Goble had struck out a couple of times and looked bad," Torve said. "All of the sudden he gets a pitch up and he does what he is capable of. It was the turning point of the game. Whitesell kept hanging zeroes and kept us hanging around."
Whitesell gave way to Tillery, who was the winning pitcher against against Premier West Thursday.
With two outs, he gave up a two-out RBI double to Lewis. After walking Sylte, Tillery got Lynde to ground out to Bachman at third base and he successfully fired to first to end the game.
The Hardhats, 18-6, will face Rocky Mountain in the title game at 2:30 p.m. Post 22 beat Rocky Mountain earlier 9-4, but the Lobos have won four straight since then.
"Our pitching well has run close to dry," Torve said. "We'll compete and I expect us to play really well. We're in the championship game and that is what you play these things for, and that's where we're at."
Gillette faces Missoula at noon in the third-place game and Sterling, Colo., takes on Premier West at 9 a.m.
Gillette 10, Premier West
The Riders opened with four runs in the first inning and put the game away with five in the fourth.
Kaleb Lewis paced the 12-hit Gillette attack with two hits and four runs batted in, including a three-run home run in the fourth. Mason Powell added two hits and three RBI, while Kaden Rice, Brody Richardson and Dalton Martin all had two hits.
Hayes Edens had two hits and an RBI for Premier West.
Matt Newlin picked up the win for the Riders, scattering eight hits, walking four and striking out six in five innings.
In the early game Saturday, Rocky Mountain surprised Missoula 10-2. The Sterling and Premier West game was canceled because on a long lightning delay.
